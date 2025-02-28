Oakland Roots Sports Club Launches 2025 CHARLY Jerseys, Celebrating the Iconic Oakland Coliseum

February 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release









Oakland Roots 2025 CHARLY jerseys

(Oakland Roots) Oakland Roots 2025 CHARLY jerseys(Oakland Roots)

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots Sports Club today released the 2025 Official USL Championship CHARLY Jerseys in partnership with front-of-jersey partner Anthem Blue Cross, a premier partner of the club. Also returning to the jersey are the Oakland Airport and I FLY OAK badge on the sleeve and Ava Community Energy logo on the back of the kit. New partner ThredUp will feature on the back of the neck above the player's name and number.

"I'm super excited to share our latest jersey with the world," said Chief Marketing Officer Edreece Arghandiwal. "When we say 'Know Your Roots,' we mean knowing where you come from. Oakland sports and its incredible history started at the Oakland Coliseum. Paying tribute to that building is paying tribute to all Oakland sports trailblazers who came before us and made that building what it is today."

In a show of stability, the 2024 Oakland Roots SC CHARLY First Kit returns in 2025. Styled with a black base color, overlaid with a striking mosaic of geometric shapes. This kaleidoscope of colored shapes symbolizes diversity and unity, reflecting the inclusive spirit of the club and community.

Inspired by the first Oakland Athletics jersey worn in 1968, the 2025 Oakland Roots SC Second Kit is a tribute to Oakland's rich sports history. It reclaims our city's colors and creates a new chapter of sports magic in Oakland.

Designed with deep symbolism, the kit features:

The Oakland Coliseum coordinates on the collar - A permanent mark of where we come from and where we're going as we step onto the field at the historic Coliseum.

Embossed roots design - Inspired by artist Asaad Bruno's "Real Roots." representing the strength of our community and deep connection to The Town.

Coliseum logo embellishment - Located on the bottom left of the jersey, the embellishment honors the iconic venue that hosted generations of Oakland sports moments.

This jersey isn't just a kit- it's a symbol of Oakland sports culture. We are reclaiming our rightful place in The Town's history while forging a new future.

"Every CHARLY jersey produced for teams and fans strives to be deeply tied to the community roots," said CHARLY Sports Marketing Director Mauricio Rodríguez Vallejo. "We are proud of this kit mainly because of how our team and the front office at the Oakland Roots have intricately woven Oakland's history into these jerseys."

For fans looking to purchase online, the 2025 jerseys are now available at shop.oaklandrootssc.com. In-person shoppers can purchase the jersey at Oakland Fans Fest at Raimondi Park beginning at 11AM PT on Saturday, March 1. Jerseys will also be available at the Oaklandish Downtown store at 1444 Broadway in Oakland starting Monday, March 3rd.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.