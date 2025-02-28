Phoenix Rising Signs Midfielder Jamison Ping

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC has signed academy midfielder Jamison Ping, pending league and federation approval. Ping is the second Phoenix Rising Academy player to secure a professional contract with the club, following defender Niall Dunn, who signed in 2021.

"It means a lot to sign here. I'm only the second player from the academy to go pro, and I hope to achieve a lot," said Ping. "I want to be the first academy player to score and assist for Phoenix Rising and keep reaching the goals I've set for myself."

A junior at Valley Christian High School in Chandler, Arizona, Jamison Ping first joined the Phoenix Rising Youth Academy in 2020 at the age of 12. Originally from Winona, Minnesota, Ping plays as a central midfielder but showcases versatility, capable of performing as a defensive midfielder or striker.

"Jamison is a very talented young player with the qualities to blossom into a top professional," said Phoenix Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "It's crucial to have players coming from the academy, showing that we can develop talent capable of playing for the first team."

In July 2024, Ping signed an academy contract with Phoenix Rising FC, allowing him to gain first-team experience while maintaining his college eligibility. After impressing the coaching staff and making an impact during preseason matches and training sessions, the club offered him a professional contract.

"Training is challenging, and it really makes me think about what I'm doing instead of going through the motions," said Ping. "I was nervous during the first few games, but the more I played, the more comfortable I got. Now, I know what I need to do to help the team going forward."

Beyond his on-field contributions, Ping is part of the squad's leadership team, representing the youth players progressing through the academy system. He has also worn the captain's armband in preseason friendlies this year.

"He's one of many coming through the ranks, but I believe he has the quality to earn minutes this year. I'm excited to watch both his professional development and personal growth," said Pah. "The boys know he has great quality, and he's very beloved in the locker room. For me, it's about continuing to nurture him and helping him become the best player he can be."

Jamison Ping: By the Numbers

- The second academy product to sign a professional contract with Phoenix Rising FC

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC Signs Jamison Ping

Name: Jamison Ping

Position: Midfielder

DOB: March 22, 2008 (16)

Born: Winona, Minnesota

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Last Club: Phoenix Rising FC Academy

Height: 5-7

Weight: 135

