Switchbacks FC Sign Local Athlete Aidan Harris to Academy Contract

August 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it had signed Aidan Harris to an academy contract, pending league and federation approval. The contract will allow the player an opportunity to train and compete at the senior professional level without affecting their eligibility to play college soccer.

"Aidan has been brilliant since getting called up to train with the first team. He is coming off an injury which kept him out of playing for a year, and to show the levels he has in such a short space of time since returning, is credit to his technical ability with the ball," said Head Coach Keelan Power. " His willingness to learn and apply new ideas to his game has helped him to grow and become a leader within our Switchbacks II team. The next natural step for him was the academy contract since he showed no sign of slowing down. We are excited to see what the future has in store for him."

Harris, 17, has earned many accolades his first year at Colorado Springs Christian School including be named Most Valuable Player, being an honorable mention at the Tri-Peak All Conference and he lead his team in assists in the 2021-2022 season. Harris also was named captain of his Pride ECNL U15B squad.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to continue to grow and develop as a player," said Harris. "I am honored and excited to be a part of the Switchbacks organization."

Harris will join the team for regular practices as well as be eligible for selection for match eligibility for any matches the team plays during the season. We are excited about what this means for the development of the club and its academy programs and look forward to seeing Harris compete with the club.

