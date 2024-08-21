Oakland Roots SC Announces the Signing of Colombian Winger José Luis Sinisterra

August 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC have signed 26-year-old attacker José Luis Sinisterra to a USL Championship contract. Born in Buenaventura, Colombia, Sinisterra most recently played for Club Sportivo Trinidense in Paraguay's first division.

"We are excited to bring in another attacking option as we head down the stretch run of the season," said Oakland Roots Head Coach Gavin Glinton. "José is someone we will utilize to create more different looks for opposing defenses as we look to secure our playoff spot and push for more."

During his youth career, Sinisterra played for some of the most recognizable clubs in South America, including Palmeiras, Santos, Corinthians, Quilmes, and Atlético Nacional. He began his professional career with the Spanish side Real Valladolid Club, playing for their reserve team before returning to Argentina to join Lanús in the Argentine Primera División, where he had previously been part of their academy.

José Luis Sinisterra is a versatile player with experience in the top leagues of Bolivia, Paraguay, and Argentina, making him well-versed in various styles of play.

