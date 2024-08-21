FC Tulsa Announces Kids 12 and Under Get in Free for September 1 Match, Limit 3 Per Paid Adult
August 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - FC Tulsa has announced that kids 12 and under can attend its upcoming home match for free with a paid adult. The promotion, courtesy of Bank of Oklahoma, will take place during Family Night on Sunday, September 1, at 5 p.m. CT, when FC Tulsa faces Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.
Families can redeem up to three free 12-and-under tickets per paid adult by calling 918-727-2231, emailing tickets@fctulsa.com, or visiting the Box Office on matchday. The Box Office will open at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, September 1.
FC Tulsa enters the match riding a six-match home undefeated streak, the fifth-longest in the league. The club will also look to avenge its 1-0 loss to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on July 4.
For a full list of upcoming FC Tulsa Theme Nights and Promotions, visit fctulsa.com/theme-night-schedule/.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 21, 2024
- Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. San Antonio FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Pro Shop Grand Opening - Thursday, August 22 - Sacramento Republic FC
- Switchbacks FC Sign Local Athlete Aidan Harris to Academy Contract - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- FC Tulsa Announces Kids 12 and Under Get in Free for September 1 Match, Limit 3 Per Paid Adult - FC Tulsa
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Announces Kids 12 and Under Get in Free for September 1 Match, Limit 3 Per Paid Adult
- FC Tulsa Falls, 2-0, at Memphis 901 FC, Closes Undefeated Streak
- FC Tulsa Falls, 2-0, to Memphis 901 FC
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa Head to Memphis for Their Second Match of the Week
- FC Tulsa Acquires Promising MLS Talent, Aaron Bibout, on Loan from LA Galaxy