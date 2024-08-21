FC Tulsa Announces Kids 12 and Under Get in Free for September 1 Match, Limit 3 Per Paid Adult

TULSA - FC Tulsa has announced that kids 12 and under can attend its upcoming home match for free with a paid adult. The promotion, courtesy of Bank of Oklahoma, will take place during Family Night on Sunday, September 1, at 5 p.m. CT, when FC Tulsa faces Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Families can redeem up to three free 12-and-under tickets per paid adult by calling 918-727-2231, emailing tickets@fctulsa.com, or visiting the Box Office on matchday. The Box Office will open at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, September 1.

FC Tulsa enters the match riding a six-match home undefeated streak, the fifth-longest in the league. The club will also look to avenge its 1-0 loss to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on July 4.

For a full list of upcoming FC Tulsa Theme Nights and Promotions, visit fctulsa.com/theme-night-schedule/.

