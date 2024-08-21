Applications Now Open for Annual El Futuro Hispanic Heritage Month Scholarship

On September 14, Republic FC's Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations kick off with the club's annual Noche Latina match presented by SMUD. As a part of the evening's festivities, one young changemaker will be honored as the recipient of the 5th annual El Futuro Scholarship. Together with the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the club will award a $1,000 grant to help support a local student's college studies.

"For over a decade, we've partnered with Hispanic and Latinx leaders and the broader community to ensure our scholarship recipients are among the very best and brightest," said Republic FC Vice President of Community Investment Scott Moak. "We're excited to see this year's applications come in - young people whose values align with ours and who have a desire to advance their educational goals. It's truly an honor for Sacramento Republic FC to play a small role in supporting the academic journey of such exceptional individuals."

"Hispanic Heritage Month provides us with an amplified opportunity to highlight the people and businesses that are making a difference in our community," said Cathy Rodriguez Aguirre, SACHCC President and CEO. "SACHCC and the partnership we have with Republic FC is dedicated to supporting students seeking a higher education, which helps to develop a diverse and thriving workforce."

Applicants must be currently enrolled at an eligible high school or in a minimum of six units at a California Community College, and intend to enroll in a four-year college or university, or a California Community College (minimum 12 units). Additionally, they must be of Hispanic origin and live in the Sacramento Six-County Regional area - Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba counties. Applications close at 5:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, September 4. For a complete list of requirements or to apply, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Scholarship.

Last year, Republic FC and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce awarded the scholarship to Missael Sanchez, a first-generation college student at UC Davis. He is on a pre-med track with the long-term goal of making an impact on local mental health resources and services, especially in the Hispanic and Latino community. In addition to his studies, Sanchez volunteers at Clínica Tepati - an undergraduate and medical student-run clinic that offers free medical services to the undocumented Latino community in the Sacramento region.

Since 2019, Republic FC has worked with various community partners - including SACHCC, the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce, and the Sacramento LGBT Community Center - to award $13,000 to young people showing exceptional scholastic leadership and community involvement.

