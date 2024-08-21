Match Preview: Republic FC vs. San Antonio FC

August 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







After a 10-day break, Republic FC is back in action this Saturday to host San Antonio FC and if the two clubs' recent meetings are any indicator, this is sure to be a physical and intense contest. With the end of the regular season just a couple months out, each side has its own challenge ahead as Sacramento fights for the best record in the West for the second straight year and San Antonio pushes to get above the playoff line.

At a Glance: #SACvSA

Saturday, August 24

Kickoff at 8:00 p.m. PT

Heart Health Park

Promotions: Brewfest (Ages 21+), College Night Presented by Sac State

Watch in English & Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, and on ESPN+

Republic FC - The Latest

Sacramento will come into Saturday's contest well-rested after an extended 10-day break, looking for back-to-back home wins for the first time this year. In its last outing, the club dominated El Paso Locomotive in a 2-0 win.

Kieran Phillips netted his 10th goal of the year across all competitions. Nick Ross delivered his 6th assist of the year, setting a new single-season career high. The night's exclamation point came late in the match as Jared Timmer scored his first professional goal. Ross and Timmer both earned Team of the Week selections for their performance.

With the goal, Phillips now holds the record for the fastest player to reach 10 goals for Republic FC, clocking in at 1,023 minutes. He edges out teammate Russell Cicerone who claimed the record last year in 1,083 minutes.

Republic FC's defense held tight all night, only allowing four total shots and not a single shot on target to challenge goalkeeper Jared Mazzola who recorded his first clean sheet in USL Championship.

Know Your Opponent - San Antonio FC

San Antonio has reached the postseason in each of the last four seasons - claiming the Championship in 2022 - but finds itself below the playoff line heading into Week 25.

The Texas side is on a two-game undefeated streak, earning a 1-0 win over North Carolina FC over the weekend - the club's first win since July 6. Making his SAFC debut, Jesús Brígido scored the lone goal of the match, sneaking in a left-footed shot from outside the box on the right flank. The midfielder was added to the club's roster last week on loan from Chivas.

San Antonio currently sits in 11th place in the table, but is just three points back from eighth place Monterey Bay F.C.

Longtime Republic FC fans will recognize two familiar faces on the San Antonio sideline as defenders Shannon Gomez and Mitchell Taintor make their return to Heart Health Park. Both featured for the Indomitable Club 2018-2021, combining for 170 appearances, 4 goals, and 10 assists.

Match Notes

Sacramento has an all-time record of six wins, four losses, and three draws against San Antonio, claiming all three points in the last three games at Heart Health Park.

The Indomitable Club was unbeaten against the Texas side last year with a nil-nil draw on the road and a physical 3-1 home win that led to one of the most memorable sequences in recent club history. With no substitutions remaining, San Antonio was forced to put a defender in goal after goalkeeper Jordan Farr was ejected after taking down Sebastian Herrera. Luis Felipe stepped up to take the free kick, sending his left-footed shot over the wall and curling into the upper 90. The score was nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Year and was selected by the Republic FC players and coaches as the 2023 Play of the Year.

The two clubs last met in the 2023 Western Conference Semifinal with first-place Republic FC hosting San Antonio in its quest for back-to-back titles. After a scoreless first half, Sacramento broke out for three second-half goals from Russell Cicerone, Nick Ross, and Damia Viader to punch its ticket to the next round.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.