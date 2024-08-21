Detroit City FC Picks up MASSIVE Win in Tampa, See Them at Keyworth on Saturday

August 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC's Ben Morris on game day

Detroit City FC's Ben Morris on game day

Detroit City FC picked up its second win in a row this evening, on the road to Tampa Bay Rowdies. Le Rouge started the scoring early through Devon Amoo-Mensah before a Ben Morris brace secured all three points.

The boys are looking to keep the momentum rolling into a home match this Saturday against FC Tulsa of the Western Conference, come out and support the squad as they look to remain in the top-four of the Eastern Conference!

