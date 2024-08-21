Detroit City FC Picks up MASSIVE Win in Tampa, See Them at Keyworth on Saturday
August 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC News Release
Detroit City FC picked up its second win in a row this evening, on the road to Tampa Bay Rowdies. Le Rouge started the scoring early through Devon Amoo-Mensah before a Ben Morris brace secured all three points.
The boys are looking to keep the momentum rolling into a home match this Saturday against FC Tulsa of the Western Conference, come out and support the squad as they look to remain in the top-four of the Eastern Conference!
