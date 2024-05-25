Switchbacks FC Player Jairo Henriquez Called up for International Play

May 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that Jairo Henriquez has received an international call-up for the CONCACAF World Cup Qualification.

El Salvador will face Puerto Rico on June 6th at 8:30 PM MT. El Salvador will take on St. Vincent and the Grenadines on June 9th at 1:00 PM MT. Henriquez has arrived for national team duty and is anticipated to be absent for the Switchbacks' upcoming games against Oakland Roots and Memphis 901 FC.

This midfielder is most known for his international play, standing for the El Salvador national team on the 2012 and 2013 U-20 teams, the 2014 U21 team, the 2015 U23 team, and making over 30 appearances since 2015 with the El Salvador national team. In 2021 he helped lead the team to a Gold Cup victory over Trinidad and Tobago and won both their rounds for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. He has represented the El Salvador team as Captain several times since 2021. Throughout 2022-2023, he made 18 appearances in international friendlies, CONCACAF Nations League A and the Gold Cup.

