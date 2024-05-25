North Carolina FC Scores Four Second-Half Goals to Earn First Road Win of 2024 With Clean Sheet in Miami

MIAMI - North Carolina FC used a flurry of second-half goals to route Miami FC, 0-4, Saturday night at FIU Soccer Stadium. Evan Conway, Oalex Anderson, Mikey Moldanado, and Rodrigo Da Costa scored to push NCFC to 3-5-4 for 14 points to rise to seventh in the Eastern Conference standings.

North Carolina held a 17-3 edge in shots, including 7-2 on target, for the night. Jake McGuire made two saves to earn a clean sheet against his former club. NCFC notched their third clean sheet of the year and first in a winning effort.

"I'm very happy for the group to put together a complete performance on the road for the first time this season. I felt we dominated both sides of the ball in the first half, and credit to the guys for continuing to push to make sure we got the three points in the second half. A shutout and multiple goals is not easy to do away from home in this league and we need to continue to build on these moments going forward," said Head Coach John Bradford.

North Carolina had a good look to open the scoring in first-half stoppage time when Anderson played Conway behind in the box, but the Miami keeper got off his line to make a massive one-on-one stop to keep the match scoreless. NCFC held a 7-1 edge in shots at intermission but could not forge ahead.

Conway would find the go-ahead goal five minutes into the second half, heading home a beautiful cross from Louis Perez in shades of the equalizer last week in Pittsburgh. The veteran is starting to find his footing in his first season with NCFC while Perez now has three assists on the season and has a goal contribution in three straight contests.

North Carolina doubled the advantage when Ezra Armstrong beat his defender down the left side and then sent a ball to the back post for Anderson to hammer home. It was Anderson's second goal of the season and the first assist for Armstrong.

Mikey Maldonado added the exclamation point in the 76' with an Olympico goal from the left corner into the far side netting. Da Costa sent a roller toward goal in the 89', and Garrett McLaughlin's run distracted the Miami keeper enough to allow the ball to squeak through for a bonus. Raheem Somersall was credited with the assist.

Match Notes

NCFC scored four goals in a match for the first time since August 22, 2019, against Tampa Bay Rowdies (W, 4-2).

North Carolina is now unbeaten in four straight matches.

North Carolina earned their first road win of 2024.

Up Next:

North Carolina FC gets a week off before returning to action on Saturday, June 8, visiting Louisville City FC for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff at Lynn Family Stadium. The match will stream live on ESPN+.

Box Score:

NCFC (3-4-2-1): Jake McGuire, Lamar Batista, Paco Craig ©, Bryce Washington, Ezra Armstrong, Mikey Maldonado, Collin Martin (Jacori Hayes - 79'), Shaft Brewer (Raheem Somersall - 85'), Louis Perez (Jaden Servania - 74'), Oalex Anderson (Rodrigo Da Costa - 74'), Evan Conway (Garrett McLaughlin - 85')

Subs Not Used: Akira Fitzgerald, Nelson Flores Blanco

MIA (4-2-3-1): Felipe Rodriguez, Alejandro Mitrano, Daltyn Knutson, Samuel Biek, Nicolás Cardona, Andrew Booth (Allen Gavilanes - 59'), Gabriel Cabral, Jordan Ayimbila (Mattia Gagliardi - 73'), Roberto Molina, Rocco Genzano, Luisinho

Subs Not Used: Khadim Ndiaye, Allan Aniz, Manuel Botta, Chris Jean-Francois, Lucas De Paula

Score:

NCFC: 4

MIA: 0

Goals:

NCFC: E. Conway - 51' (Perez); O. Anderson - 69' (Armstrong); M. Maldonado - 76'; R. Da Costa - 89' (Somersall)

MIA: -

Cautions:

NCFC: -

MIA: R. Molina - 6', D. Knutson - 12', C. Jean-Francois - 90+2', A. Mitrano - 90+4'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

MIA: -

