Rhode Island FC Holds Louisville City FC to Scoreless Draw

May 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

(Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC and Louisville City FC battle for a ball in the air(Rhode Island FC)

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - Resolute defending drove Rhode Island FC to a clean sheet against one of the USL Championship's most prominent attacks on Saturday as the Ocean State club battled to a 0-0 draw with Louisville City FC at Beirne Stadium. Fueled by a trio of saves from Koke Vegas, the shutout was the fourth of the season for RIFC, and third at home.

Despite a handful of half-chances for both teams in the early stages of the match, neither side was able to generate a true opportunity until the 24th minute, when Clay Holstad applied pressure and stripped the ball off of a LouCity defender in the attacking third. Getting on the end of the resulting low cross from Albert Dikwa "Chico", Noah Fuson took advantage of the dangerous turnover with a low shot that nailed the left post, coming inches away from the opening goal.

Fuson's effort was as close as either team would come in the first half as both sides stayed strong defensively, combining for just two shots on target.

The second half displayed more of the same through 15 minutes with the visitors putting on early pressure, but both teams still could not find a breakthrough. RIFC would craft its first pair of quality chances in the half in the 58th minute when JJ Williams grounded a header into the diving arms of Damian Las from close range, before a left-footed effort inside the box from Jack Panayotou flew just north of the crossbar less than a minute later.

In total, the two teams combined for 25 shots, with the visitors responsible for the only three shots on target. Fortunately for RIFC, Koke Vegas was up to the task on all three occasions, preserving RIFC's fourth clean sheet as the Ocean State club kept a red-hot Louisville attack out of the net for the first time all season.

Up next, the RIFC Fan Bus will depart for the club's inaugural Rhode Trip to Hartford Athletic on Saturday, June 1, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m! Fans interested in attending the first-ever derby match can email [email protected] or call 401-955-RIFC (7432) to secure a seat on the RIFC Fan Bus. Fans can also join in viewing the match from the Official Rhode Island FC Watch Party at Moniker Brewery in Providence. Following the match in Hartford, RIFC returns to Beirne Stadium on Saturday, June 8 to welcome Detroit City FC at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The scoreless draw was RIFC's fourth of the season, and third at Beirne Stadium. Of its four shutouts, two have come at home against top-two opponents in the Eastern Conference. The first came when RIFC shut out league leaders Charleston Battery on April 6.

The clean sheet marked the first time in 15 USL Championship matches that LouCity were held scoreless, dating back to September 30, 2023. Previously, the visitors had scored at least two goals in each of its last four matches, and in five of its seven wins on the season.

After coming off the bench in the previous two matches, JJ Williams made his first career start for RIFC.

Conor McGlynn returned to the field for the first time in five matches after being sidelined with an injury, coming on as a substitute in the 74th minute.

Frank Nodarse earned his second consecutive Man of the Match honor in the heart of the RIFC defense. In a full 90-minute shift, the center back held a 90% passing accuracy.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Frank Nodarse

