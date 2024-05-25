Hounds off Target in Memphis Defeat

May 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds had their unbeaten run in USL Championship play come to an end, as they fell on the road tonight against Memphis 901 FC, 2-0, at AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tenn.

Marlon and Oscar Jiménez scored early in each half for Memphis (5-5-1), who beat the Hounds (3-4-4) for only the second time in seven overall meetings.

The Hounds had 58 percent of possession and shots were even at 11-11, but only three of the team's shots were on target as they were shut out in USL play for the first time since a 0-0 draw at Rhode Island on April 13.

First half

The Hounds were in an early hole when the first shot by either team found the net. Junior Etou headed a Memphis long ball out of the box, but Marlon was quickest to win the second ball, and the Brazilian fired a shot from 20 yards into the left side of the net for a seventh-minute goal.

Things were nearly tied in the 12th minute when Pat Hogan won the header from a Bradley Sample corner kick, but Memphis forward Dylan Borczak was defending at the near post and prevented the goal with his right boot.

Hogan accounted for another great chance at the half-hour mark, when Etou crossed from the left side after a short free kick. Hogan headed the ball back across the face of goal, where it struck the leg of Memphis defender Abdoulaye Cissoko before hitting the post but staying out.

Second half

Memphis doubled its lead just 67 seconds after the start of the half, when Luiz Fernando played Jiménez into the right side of the box. Jiménez drove toward the goal line and appeared ready to cross, but instead he shot toward the near post and sneaked the ball past Hounds goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta.

The Hounds continued to push for chances, but Memphis was able to make some defensive substitutions, sit back and counter with a two-goal lead. Danny Griffin had the Hounds' only shot on goal after halftime in the 56th minute - Memphis goalkeeper Tyler Deric got the shutout with just two saves.

Kenardo Forbes entered the match off the bench and had two open looks from distance in the final 10 minutes. The first was deflected wide of the goal for a corner by Cissoko, while the second was an off-balance effort that drifted wide of goal.

Modelo Man of the Match

Luke Biasi was strong on the Hounds' back line against Memphis' swift counterattacks, coming up with some timely tackles. He won 10 of 14 duels in the match and won possession a team-high six times, while also being sound on the ball, connecting on 71 of 84 passes (84.5 percent, second on the team).

What's next?

The Hounds return home for a key Eastern Conference clash to begin June, when they will host Indy Eleven (6-4-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at Highmark Stadium. Indy is coming off a 2-1 win earlier today at home over Phoenix Rising FC.

