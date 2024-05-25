Oakland Soul Earn Draw In Davis Against Cal Storm

May 25, 2024

Cal Storm scored one of the quickest goals possible inside of 15 seconds when Giana Riley capitalized on an Oakland Soul mistake to take an early 1-0 lead.

Oakland Soul gained control of the game after the opening-minute lapse and found the equalizer in the 25th minute through Sam Tran, making the score 1-1.

Both sides went into the break level at 1-1 after a balanced first half of play.

Soul made multiple second-half substitutions in search of the go-ahead goal to take all three points back to Oakland, but it was not to be as the game ended 1-1.

Soul will now return home to Oakland on Thursday, May 30th to face Pleasanton Rage. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Oakland Soul SC vs Cal Storm

USL W League | May 25, 2024

Venue: Davis Legacy Soccer Complex, Davis, California

Kickoff: 7:00 PM PT

Weather: 73 degrees, sunny

SCORELINE:

CAL: 1

OAK: 1

SCORING SUMMARY:

CAL: Giana Riley 1'

OAK: Sam Tran 25'

OAKLAND SOUL LINEUP: Layla Armas, Alice Barbieri, Henar Urteaga, Vickie Jones (Sydney Shepherd), Alessandrea Carpio, Arianna Veland (Tatiana Cunningham), Lizzie Vranesh (Madison Samillo), Clare Robke (Aaliyah Schinaman), Miranda Nild (Kennedy Schoennauer), Shae Murison (Cecilia Gee), Sam Tran

Unused subs: Cassia Souza

