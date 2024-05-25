Blake Scores A Pair To Lead Indy Over Defending Champs
May 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Jack Blake scored a pair of goals to lead Indy Eleven over reigning USL Champions Phoenix Rising FC, 2-1, on Saturday night at Carroll Stadium.
Indy is riding a nine-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, including five straight in USL Championship action, and finishes the month of May 4-0-0 in league action. The Boys in Blue improve to 6-4-2 on the season, while Phoenix falls to 4-5-3.
Phoenix scored the initial goal in the 19th minute off a corner kick from Jose Hernandez by way of Renzo Zambrano, but that would be the only scoring from the visitors.
Blake got the scoring for Indy started by securing his own chance from the spot and hammered home a 26th-minute penalty kick. His match winner came in the 64th minute off a restart after Phoenix's Rocco Rios Novo found himself outside his own 18 where he was whistled for a handball.
Blake now has a team-leading seven goals in 2024 after scoring in back-to-back matches and posting his second multi-goal performance of the season. He is also a perfect four-for-four on penalty kicks.
The midfielder led the Boys in Blue with four shots, while Augi Williams and Douglas Martinez contributed a pair each. Defensively, Aedan Stanley posted a game-high five clearances and Hunter Sulte added three saves.
Indy has now scored in 12 straight USL Championship matches to start the season, matching the longest streak within a single season (2022). Overall, Indy has scored in 15 consecutive regular season matches dating back to Sept. 30, 2023. The longest such streak.
The Boys in Blue hit the road for at two-match road swing at Pittsburgh (June 1) and Birmingham (June 9) before returning home to host San Antonio FC on June 15. Single-game tickets are available for all matches via Ticketmaster. For more information on these options click here. For questions, please email [email protected] or give us a call at 317.685.1100.
USL Championship Regular Season
Indy Eleven 2:1 Phoenix Rising FC
Saturday, May 25, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. ETâ¯
Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis
2024 USL Championship Records
Indy Eleven: 6-4-2 (+3), 20 pts
Phoenix Rising FC: 4-5-3 (0), 15 pts
Scoring Summary
PHX - Jose Hernandez (Renzo Zambrano) 19'
IND - Jack Blake (penalty) 26'
IND - Jack Blake 64'
Discipline Summary
PHX - Jose Hernandez (caution) 27'
PHX - John Scearce (caution) 32'
IND - Cam Lindley (caution) 41'
IND - Younes Boudadi (caution) 45+2'
PHX - Laurence Wyke (caution) 50'
IND - Jack Blake (caution) 57'
PHX - Rocco Rios Novo (caution) 62'
IND - Ethan O'Brien (caution) 90'
Indy Eleven line-up (4-3-3): Hunter Sulte, Adrian Diz Pe, Josh O'Brien, Benjamin Ofeimu, Benjamin Ofeimu, Aedan Stanley, Younes Boudadi (Ben Mines 61'), Cam Lindley (captain) (Tyler Gibson 61'), Jack Blake (Ethan O'Brien 82'), Sebastian Guenzatti (Laurence Wootton 72'), Augi Williams (Elliot Collier 62'), Douglas Martinez
Indy Subs: Yannik Oettl, Max Schneider
Phoenix Rising FC line-up: Rocco Rios Novo, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Pape Mar Boye (Edgardo Rito 78'), Laurence Wyke, Renzo Zambrano, Jose Hernandez (Panos Armenakas 68'), Juan Carlos Azocar (Gabi Torres 68'), Ryan Flood (Remi Cabral 45'), John Scearce, Erickson Gallardo, Emil Cuello (Federico Varela 45')
Phoenix subs: John Stenberg, Patrick Rakovsky
