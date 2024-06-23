Switchbacks FC Fall on the Road to New Mexico United

June 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Switchbacks' unbeaten streak comes to an end as they battled against New Mexico, finishing with a score of 1-0.

The Switchbacks had a quick turnaround, playing three games in the past seven days. Bringing the heat to the desert, the Switchbacks had three shots on target, created two big chances, had five interceptions, and won two out of three tackles in just the first half.

One notable shot on target was in the 13Ã¢â¬Â² of the match. #99 Maalique Foster carried the ball from the center line, weaving through New Mexico defenders. Foster crossed the ball over into the box to #20 Yosuke Hanya, who attempted to kick the ball into the net, but struck it a smidge too high, keeping the score even into halftime.

With everyone on the edge of their seats to see which team would score first, both goalkeepers held strong. In the 63Ã¢â¬Â², #1 Christian Herrera had the ultimate test. New Mexico United player #10 Marco Micaletto, crept up to the top of the box and launched the ball down the middle. With Herrera's quick feet, he dove swiftly to the left side hitting the ball away with his fingertips.

As the game went down to the final minute, United player #11 Mukwelle Akale was racing down into the box with Switchbacks player #14 Duke Lacroix. Due to a dive Lacroix took, a penalty was called, giving New Mexico United a Penalty Kick. #12 Talen Maples stepped right up to the line, and shot the ball into the the top right side of the net, unfortunately breaking the Switchbacks' nine-game unbeaten streak.

The Switchbacks return to Weidner Field on June 29th, as they go head-to-head against Monterey Bay Union for Club and Country Night!

