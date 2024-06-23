New Mexico United Tops Colorado Springs to Extend Lead Atop Western Conference

June 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United bested Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC by a 1-0 margin to extend their lead atop the USL Championship Western Conference on Saturday night. A Talen Maples stoppage time goal from the penalty spot was all the margin the Black & Yellow needed in the back-and-forth affair. New Mexico United maintains a match in-hand on second place Sacramento Republic FC in the West.

Alex Tambakis earned man of the match honors, as a five-save performance kept United in it in a first half that saw Colorado Springs tally more than 1.00 expected goals and nearly a dozen shots. United turned the match on its head in the second half, dominating possession, chance creation, tone and tenor, but lacking the finishing touch needed for a breakthrough.

That came to a head in the 92nd minute, as Mukwelle Akale was fouled in the box, and the referee pointed to the spot. Fresh off of a match in Monterey Bay that saw United miss two penalties, Talen Maples stepped up and drilled past Las Cruces-native Christian Herrera for the only score of the match.

Tonight's attendance was 10,176.

