Memphis 901 FC Earns Point in 1-1 Draw to Las Vegas Lights FC
June 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memphis 901 FC News Release
Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC grabbed a point in their Western Conference bout with a 1-1 draw to Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday Night.
Memphis broke through in the first half as they took possession at midfield and Bruno Lapa caught the goalkeeper off his line and fired a Goal of the Week worthy shot from distance over his head. L apa is tied with Marlon for a club-leading six goals.
A foul call on a 50-50 ball in the box allowed Las Vegas to equalize on a penalty kick in the 80 th minute.
Memphis is unbeaten in nine of their last 10 matches and sit at No. 5 in the Western Conference with a 6-6-4 record.
Memphis 901 FC is back in action at AutoZone Park on Friday, June 28 as the club hosts its annual Pride Night. Tickets are available at the club's official ticket website.
For more information on Memphis 901 FC, visit https://www.memphis901fc.com and follow the club on social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
