Republic FC Earns 0-0 Draw Against FC Tulsa

June 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







For the second time this season, Republic FC bounced back from a loss with a positive result, picking up a point in a 0-0 draw against FC Tulsa on Saturday night. The result keeps Sacramento as the only undefeated road team across all of USL Championship and extends the club's all-time unbeaten streak against Tulsa to 14 games, the longest record in league history.

Despite the empty scoresheet through the first 45 minutes, Republic FC dominated the half, controlling 70% of possession and outshooting FC Tulsa 11 to four. It was the 10th time this season that the club held its opponent scoreless in the first half.

Sacramento saw a good chance early in the game as Cristian Parano laid the ball off to Jack Gurr on the right flank. Gurr sent in a cross on the ground that made it all the way through the box to meet Trevor Amann near the penalty spot, but the striker's shot was blocked by the goalkeeper. Gurr would set up another opportunity minutes later after intercepting a pass near Tulsa's 18-yard box and slotting it through to a streaking Nick Ross, but the goalkeeper came up with another save.

Making his first start since March 23, Parano put pressure on the hosts throughout the night, taking on defenders to lead all players with three chances created and four shots.

Tulsa nearly broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when Diogo Pacheco put a through ball to Phillip Goodrum who had been sticking close to Sacramento's backline. Goodrum's shot would hit the back of the net but he was quickly ruled offside. Pacheco would have his own chance later in the half, putting up a shot in the 18-yard box, but Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello easily made the save.

Vitiello came up big for his team on the other side of the half when a deflected clearance went into space for Tulsa striker Stefen Stojanovic. One-on-one, Vitiello cut off the angle and blocked Stevanovic's shot. FC Tulsa would have one more opportunity before the end of the match as Phillip Goodrum collected the ball at the top of the box and put a threatening shot on target, but Danny Vitiello once again defended his net and pushed the ball over the crossbar.

Vitiello ended the night with seven saves to help the Indomitable Club secure its seventh clean sheet of the regular season.

Next Saturday, Republic FC will kick off a four-game homestand with a contest against Hartford Athletic. Together with Indomitable Partner Sky River Casino and Wilton Rancheria, the club will celebrate Native American Heritage Night with special in-game presentations, a pop-up makers mart featuring Native artists, merchandise, and more. Tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets and the first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Native American Heritage scarf.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. and the match will be broadcast in English and Spanish on FOX40 and Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com, through the FOX40 News mobile app, and on ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 0 FC Tulsa

USL Championship

ONEOK Stadium, Tulsa, Oklahoma

June 22, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - none; TUL - none

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Herrera (caution) 74'; TUL - St. Clair (caution) 40', Bourgeois (caution) 45+6', Goodrum (caution) 49', Ferri (caution) 62', Kacinari (caution) 90+11'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C) (Jared Timmer 35'), Conor Donovan, Shane Wiedt, Damià Viader (Aldair Sanchez 74'), Jack Gurr, Justin Portillo, Nick Ross, Luis Felipe (Kieran Phillips 67'), Trevor Amann (Sebastian Herrera 67'), Cristian Parano (Rafael Jauregui 74')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Jonathan Ricketts

Stats: Shots: 13, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 7, Fouls: 8, Corner Kicks: 8, Offsides: 2

FC Tulsa: Johan Peñaranda, Owen Damm, Bradley Bourgeois, Alexis Souahy (C), Harvey St Clair, Edwin Laszo, Sebastian Sanchez (Baboucarr Diallo 66'), Milo Yosef (Patrick Seagrist 66'), Stefan Stojanovic (Camilo Ponce, 83'), Diogo Pacheco (Blaine Ferri 46'), Phillip Goodrum

Unused Substitutes: Rashid Tetteh, Joey Roggeveen, Aaron KacinariStats: Shots: 11, Shots on Goal: 7, Saves: 3, Fouls: 20, Corner Kicks: 4, Offsides: 3

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.