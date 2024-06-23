FC Tulsa Unbeaten in Three Straight

June 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa ends the homestead unbeaten in three straight, after 0-0 draw Saturday Night.

The action was slow to build throughout the first half, until Forward Phillip Goodrum struck the back of the net at the 23rd minute, almost getting the home team on the board, but the goal was ultimately called offside.

Yellow cards were shown continuously throughout the match, with one being given to Sacramento Republic FC's Sebastian Herrera, and five being shown to FC Tulsa's Harvey St Clair, Bradley Bourgeois, Phillip Goodrum, Blaine Ferri, and Aaron Kacinari.

FC Tulsa's newest addition, Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda, defended the home side well. Peñaranda stopped every scoring attempt from Sacramento Republic FC, and got his first clean sheet during his time with FC Tulsa.

FC Tulsa put up an impressive fight all the way through, having collectively made 7 shots on target and 7 shots inside the box.

The defense communicated well and maintained a united front, holding their line and preventing Sacramento Republic FC's scoring attempts. Sacramento took 12 total shots, 11 of them inside the box and three on target, which Peñaranda handled easily.

After 6 minutes of stoppage time being added in the first half, and 11 minutes being added to the second half, the match eventually ended in a 0-0 draw, FC Tulsa's fifth of the season. The draw tonight moves FC Tulsa into 9th place in the Western Conference.

Goals:

Cards:

40' TUL - H. St Clair

45+6' TUL - B. Bourgeois

48' TUL - P. Goodrum

61' TUL - B. Ferri

75' SAC - S. Herrera

90+9' TUL - A. Kacinari

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Alexis Soauhy, Phillip Goodrum, Milo Yosef, Edwin Laszo, Stefan Stojanovic, Bradley Bourgeois, Owen Damm, Harvey St Clair, Sebastian Sanchez, Diogo Pacheco (Subs used: Blaine Ferri, Patrick Seagrist, Boubacar Diallo, Camilo Ponce, Aaron Kacinari)

SAC: Daniel Vitiello, Jack Gurr, Damia Viader, Lee Desmond, Shane Wiedt, Trevor Amann, Cristian Parano, Nick Ross, Conor Donovan, Justin Portillo, Luis Felipe (Subs used: Jared Timmer, Sebastian Herrera, Kieran Phillips, Aldair Sanchez, Rafael Jauregui)

Up Next: FC Tulsa is on the road for the next several matches. Traveling to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on July 4th, then to Monterey Bay FC on July 13th. FC Tulsa returns home on Saturday, July 20th to take on Memphis 901 FC. For tickets, visit fctulsa.com/tickets.

