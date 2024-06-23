FC Tulsa Goes Unbeaten in Homestand, Holds Sacramento Republic FC to 0-0 Draw

June 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa ended its three-match homestead unbeaten on Saturday, rounding out action with a 0-0 draw against Sacramento Republic FC at ONEOK Field.

With the result, FC Tulsa moved to 4-5-5 (17 points), while Sacramento Republic FC moved to 6-7-2 (25 points). After posting 2-1 wins over San Antonio FC and Miami FC, FC Tulsa exits ONEOK Field claiming seven of nine points up for grabs in the three-match home spurt.

The action was slow to build throughout the first half, until forward Phillip Goodrum struck the back of the net in the 23rd minute. However, the goal was ultimately called offside.

Yellow cards were shown continuously throughout the match, with one being given to Sacramento Republic FC's Sebastian Herrera, and five being shown to FC Tulsa, with Harvey St Clair, Bradley Bourgeois, Phillip Goodrum, Blaine Ferri and Aaron Kacinari each entering the mix.

FC Tulsa's newest addition, goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda, defended the home side well, tallying a trio of saves en route to his first clean sheet with the club.

FC Tulsa put up an impressive fight all the way through, having collectively attempted seven shots on target and seven shots inside the box.

The defense communicated well and maintained a united front, holding their line and preventing Sacramento Republic FC's scoring attempts. Sacramento took 12 total shots, 11 inside the box and three on target, which Peñaranda handled.

After six minutes of stoppage time being added in the first half, and 11 minutes being added to the second half, the match eventually ended in a 0-0 draw, FC Tulsa's fifth of the season. The draw moved FC Tulsa into ninth place in the Western Conference.

Up next, FC Tulsa heads on the road for its next pair of matches. The club will first travel to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on July 4 and then shift efforts to Monterey Bay FC on July 13. FC Tulsa returns home on Saturday, July 20, to take on Memphis 901 FC. For tickets, visit fctulsa.com/tickets.

Goals:

Cards: 40' TUL - H. St Clair 45+6' TUL - B. Bourgeois 48' TUL - P. Goodrum 61' TUL - B. Ferri 75' SAC - S. Herrera 90+9' TUL - A. Kacinari

Lineups: TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Alexis Soauhy, Phillip Goodrum, Milo Yosef, Edwin Laszo, Stefan Stojanovic, Bradley Bourgeois, Owen Damm, Harvey St Clair, Sebastian Sanchez, Diogo Pacheco (Subs used: Blaine Ferri, Patrick Seagrist, Boubacar Diallo, Camilo Ponce, Aaron Kacinari)

SAC: Daniel Vitiello, Jack Gurr, Damia Viader, Lee Desmond, Shane Wiedt, Trevor Amann, Cristian Parano, Nick Ross, Conor Donovan, Justin Portillo, Luis Felipe (Subs used: Jared Timmer, Sebastian Herrera, Kieran Phillips, Aldair Sanchez, Rafael Jauregui)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.