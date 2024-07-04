Switchbacks FC Earn a Win at Home Against FC Tulsa

July 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, CO - With a very close game against FC Tulsa, the Switchbacks were able to secure the win in added stoppage time, ending with a final score of 1-0.

During the first half of the match, the boys in black and blue came out with a bang by having four shots on target, a total of 156 accurate passes, and 14 touches in the opposition box. Defensively, the team won four tackles, intercepted four times, and held 62.4% possession.

Going into the second half, the intensity kicked in to see which team would score first. With two total big chances thanks to #10 Zach Zandi and #9 Ronaldo Damus, everyone was on the edge of their seats. In the 89', FC Tulsa's Head Coach, Mario Sanchez received an automatic red card due to foul and abusive language. With the clock ticking closer to the end, there were only a few more opportunities to score. Damus was set in the middle of the box, tipping the ball to the right, letting Zandi rocket it into the back of the net in the 90+3'.

The team heads on the road against Birmingham Legion on July 13th and Louisville City FC on July 19th. Join us on July 26th as the team is back at Weidner Field for Christmas in July as they battle Las Vegas Lights. For tickets to that match, and all others, head HERE.

Post Match Quotes:

James Chambers:

On his overall thoughts:

"We dominated and created a lot of good chances. We were good at staying at it. Staying true to the course and got a late goal that we deserved. Sometimes in these games, you don't get what you deserve, but tonight we did thankfully"

On our offensive attack:

"With having lots of shots on target within the first 20 minutes of the game, it just shows how dangerous we can be. But we can also take minutes off, which we did at the start of the game. Luckily we got control of it and ultimately got the result we wanted at the end, which we deserved. There was a lot of time wasted, a lot of people wanting to make the game about themselves. Ultimately we found a way tonight to make it about us, and we are delighted about that."

Duke Lacroix:

On earning a clean sheet:

"We hope to keep this going for as long as we can. I think we have a good setup. We have guys who are willing to put their bodies on the line. There were a lot of blocked shots today. We have a commitment to keep the ball out of the net. We know Chris (Herrera) is our last line of defense, and he is gonna make a big save. It is our job to do anything we can in front of him to stop the ball from getting in there."

Zach Zandi:

On his goal:

"It's amazing, to say the least. I think it's been a long time coming, but I am happy to get it and help the team get the three points. It's all instinct at that moment. I saw the ball get dropped to me. My momentum was already going forward to run onto it, and tap it in."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera: (3) TUL: Johan Penaranda (6)

Goals: COS: Zandi (90+3')

Disciplines: COS: YC: Chambers (89'), Hanya (90+10') TUL: YC: Stojanovic (16'), Goodrum (27'), St Clair (90+2'), Laszo (90+8') RC: Sanchez (89')

