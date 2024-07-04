Battery Host Birmingham on Friday in Conference Semifinal Rematch

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery remain home to host Birmingham Legion FC on Fri., July 5. Kickoff at Patriots Point is 7 p.m. ET and the match will air on national television on ESPN2, exclusively.

Charleston and Birmingham meet for the second time this season after the reverse fixture roughly a month and a half ago. The Battery won that match, 0-1, in Birmingham on May 15, with Emilio Ycaza scoring the winner in the second half.

The Battery enter Friday's match after returning to the win column for the first time since that May 15 night. Charleston defeated North Carolina FC in a dramatic 5-2 result that was powered by MD Myers' hat trick in the second half. Nick Markanich and Jackson Conway also scored as part of the comeback.

Legion FC arrive in the Lowcountry following a 1-4 defeat at home to Louisville City FC. The Alabama outfit held Louisville to 0-0 at halftime, but they were on the wrong end of an explosive second half as LouCity scored four in the second half. Tabort Preston scored Birmingham's lone goal of the night.

Charleston currently hold a 5W-3L-1D record over Birmingham in the all-time series.

Looking at the Eastern Conference standings, the Battery are in second and Birmingham are in sixth.

Storylines of the Match

Eastern Conference Semifinal Rematch - Friday's match will be Birmingham's first visit to Patriots Point since the 2023 Eastern Conference semifinal. Charleston won that match, 2-1, thanks to goals by Emilio Ycaza and Derek Dodson.

Familiar Faces Return - Speaking of Dodson, both him and AJ Paterson will make their return to the Lowcountry since becoming members of Legion FC. Paterson signed with Birmingham in the offseason and Dodson was loaned to the side from Minnesota United FC in May.

Player of the Week Honors - Battery forward MD Myers took home Week 17 Player of the Week honors for the league following his sensational hat trick and assist performance against North Carolina. It was the third time a Charleston player earned the Player of the Week honor.

M&M Boys are Back - Week 17 was also highlighted by the return of Myers and Markanich to the scoresheet. Markanich added to his Golden Boot-leading tally of 13 goals and Myers now sits at nine goals in league play (12 across all competitions). The pair have combined for 31 goals and assists in all competitions in 2024 so far.

Conway's Instant Impact - The introduction of Jackson Conway helped change the complexion of Friday's match to enhance the Battery's attack in the second half. Conway netted his third goal of the year and he is currently scoring at an efficient pace of one goal per 62 minutes.

Saydee's Battery Debut - Prince Saydee made his debut for the Battery in Week 17 after joining the team from Rhode Island FC. Saydee flashed speed and skill on the ball as Charleston scored four goals following his introduction to the match.

Tough Visitors - Birmingham have enjoyed plenty of success away from home this year. Legion FC are currently tied for the most wins and points won on the road in the league and are undefeated in their last four away games.

MATCH INFO

Charleston Battery vs. Birmingham Legion FC

Friday, July 5 - 7 p.m. ET Kickoff

Patriots Point

HOW TO WATCH:

Friday's match will air exclusively on national television on ESPN2, which may be accessed through a typical cable/satellite TV subscription. Check your TV's guide for the exact channel number.

Fans may use the ESPN app or website to stream the games by logging in with their TV subscription credentials. The game may also be accessed through streaming services that include ESPN2 in the package (Fubo TV, YouTube TV, etc.).

For international viewers, the match will stream via the league's YouTube channel.

On radio, the game will broadcast on SiriusXM FC (channel 157).

Tickets for the game are available now via SeatGeek.com, the Battery's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

