FC Tulsa Fall on the Road to Switchbacks FC

July 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS - FC Tulsa drop 1-0 to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on the Fourth of July.

Action in the first half of the match was slow to build but the home team held most of the possession with 62.4 percent. They took 12 shots and four would be on target but Johan Peñaranda easily dealt with all four.

FC Tulsa made an early sub having Harvey St Clair come on for Diogo Pacheco after he went down at the 42nd minute.

In the second half, the possession was more even, with FC Tulsa having 47.5 percent. FC Tulsa took seven shots, two on target but the Switchbacks goalkeeper dealt with them.

In the 87th minute, the Switchbacks would find the back of the net but a foul was called before the goal so ultimately it was ruled no goal.

This got heated in the 89th minute, with the Switchbacks Head Coach, James Chambers receiving a yellow card for arguing with the ref. Right after that yellow card, FC Tulsa Head Coach received a straight red card leaving Assistant Coach Luke Spencer at the helm.

In the 90+3 minute mark, the Switchbacks would find the back of the net in what would be the match winner.

Goals:

90+3' COS - Z. Zandi

Cards:

16' TUL - S. Stojanovic

27' TUL - P. Goodrum

89' COS - J. Chambers

89' TUL - M. Sanchez

90+2' TUL - H. St Clair

90+8 TUL - E. Laszo

90+10' COS - Y. Hanya

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Alexis Souahy, Boubacar Diallo, Phillip Goodrum, Milo Yosef, Edwin Laszo, Stefan Stojanovic, Patrick Seagrist, Bradley Bourgeois, Owen Damm, Diogo Pacheco (Subs Used: Harvey St Clair, Camilo Ponce, Sebastian Sanchez, Blaine Ferri)

COS: Christian Herrera, Dalentz Pierre, Matt Mahoney, Koa Santos, Aidan Rocha, Speedy Williams, Quenzi Huerman, Jonas Fjeldberg, Maalique Foster, Ronaldo Damus (Subs Used: Duke Lacroix, Zach Zandi, Yosuke Hanya, Jairo Henriquez, Juan Tejada)

Up Next: FC Tulsa travels to Monterey Bay FC next Saturday, July 13th at 9pm CT. The team returns to ONEOK Field on Saturday, July 20th to take on Memphis 901 FC. The club is host a hotdog eating contest at half time and will have post match fireworks. For tickets, visit fctulsa.com/tickets.

