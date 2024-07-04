Republic FC Downed by Las Vegas Lights FC, 1-0

July 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Playing its third game in 10 days, Republic FC fell to Las Vegas Lights FC 1-0 on Wednesday night. The visitors scored the lone goal of the night in the 10th minute - the first goal allowed by Sacramento in two matches. The Indomitable Club continued to build pressure throughout the rest of the match, outshooting Vegas 12-2 and holding over 60% of possession in the second half.

The visitors struck first as Christian Pinzon found space on the left flank and slotted the ball in the bottom corner. The goal was just the fifth time in 20 matches that Republic FC has conceded first this season. Vitiello would get the better of Vegas later in the half though, as the Lights tried to double the lead. Khori Bennett put a strong shot on target from the top of the box, but Vitiello quickly snuffed the shot and pushed it out for a corner.

Halftime substitutes Kieran Phillips and Damia Viader gave the Indomitable Club a big energy boost on the other side of the break, as Lee Desmond came on to fortify the backline. The club created an opportunity in the 61st minute as Jack Gurr held the ball on the right flank and crossed it to fellow Englishman Kieran Phillips in the box, but Phillips' header went just wide of the target. He nearly found the equalizer two minutes later when Luis Felipe slotted the ball to him on the left, but his shot missed the target.

A free kick in the 71st minute nearly proved to be the equalizer after Cristian Parano was brought down 30 yards out. Justin Portillo sent service into the box, and Kieran Phillips rose above the defense to head the ball on target, but a goal-line save from Las Vegas keeper Raiko Arozarena preserved the lead.

The club nearly had late-match heroics for the second straight match as Jonathan Ricketts headed the ball across the box for Rafael Jauregui. The Sacramento-native turned the ball on frame, but the keeper managed to make one last save before the final whistle.

Republic FC returns to play next Tuesday, July 7, as the club plays in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals for the second time in three years, hosting four-time tournament champion MLS side Seattle Sounders FC. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is set for 8:00 p.m. PT and tickets are still available at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. The match will also be streaming live to a national audience on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Sacramento is just one of eight teams remaining in the country's longest-standing soccer tournament, playing for a chance to be the only USL Championship team to ever make the semifinals twice.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 1 Las Vegas Lights FC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

July 3, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - none; LV - Pinzon (Noel) 10'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Phillips (caution) 81', Portillo (caution) 90'+; LV - Ngando (caution) 70', Head Coach Dennis Sanchez (caution) 70', Arozarena (caution) 72', Nigro (caution) 75'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Conor Donovan (C) (Lee Desmond 45'), Jared Timmer, Shane Wiedt (Jonathan Ricketts 86'), Jack Gurr, Aldair Sanchez (Damia Viader 45'), Justin Portillo, Luis Felipe, Nick Ross (Sebastian Herrera 66'), Cristian Parano (Rafael Jauregui 89'), Trevor Amann (Kieran Phillips 45')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Chibi Ukaegbu, Jonathan Ricketts, Blake Willey

Stats: Shots: 16, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 1, Fouls: 12, Corner Kicks: 4, Offsides: 1

Las Vegas Lights: Raiko Arozarena, Shawn Smart, Joe Hafferty, Maliek Howell, Gennaro Nigro, Coleman Gannon (Emrah Klimenta 68'), Christian Pinzon (Alexander Romero 68'), Jean-Claude Ngando, Valentin Noel (C), Andre Fortune (Solomon Asante 57'), Khori Bennett

Unused Substitutes: Austin Wormell, Sawyer Crisostomo

Stats: Shots: 10, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 5, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 4, Offsides: 1

