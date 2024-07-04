FC Tulsa Travel to Take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a Fourth of July Duel

July 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa travels to Colorado Springs to take on Colorado Switchbacks FC on Thursday, July 4, at 8 p.m.

Standings: FC Tulsa enters the match with a record of 4W-5L-5D, ranking 10th in the Western Conference. Colorado Switchbacks FC enters the match with a record of 7W-6L-3D, ranking 5th in the Western Conference.

FC Tulsa's Last Match: FC Tulsa's match was at home against Sacramento Republic FC. Forward Phillip Goodrum sent a shot straight into the back of the net at the 23rd minute, but it was ultimately called offside. FC Tulsa's newest addition, Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda, prevented Sacramento Republic FC from scoring the entire match, and got his first clean sheet during his time with FC Tulsa. Sacramento took 12 total shots, 11 of those being inside the box and three on target, which Peñaranda handled easily. FC Tulsa made 7 shots on target and 7 shots inside the box, putting up a hard fight throughout the entire match. After 6 minutes of stoppage time being added in the first half, and 11 minutes being added to the second half, the match ended in a 0-0 draw, FC Tulsa's fifth draw of the season.

Last Match-Up Against Colorado Switchbacks FC: FC Tulsa traveled to Colorado Springs, CO, to take on Colorado Switchbacks FC in a Summer Showcase match in August of 2023. Throughout the first half, FC Tulsa goalkeeper Michael Nelson made 3 saves against the 3 shots taken by the opposing side. Midfielder Milo Yosef took an impressive shot in the 42nd minute that bounced off the inside of the post and landed in the net, opening the scoring for FC Tulsa. Colorado Switchbacks FC made several attempts throughout the second half, but FC Tulsa intercepted the opposing side's shots before they could make it to the net. In the 79th minute, Jonas Fjeldberg scored the equalizing goal for Colorado Switchbacks FC. The match ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw.

Players to Watch: FC Tulsa's players to watch are Defender Patrick Seagrist and Forward Phillip Goodrum. FC Tulsa acquired Seagrist via transfer from Colorado Switchbacks FC during the 2023 season. Seagrist has played in all 14 matches this season, starting in 13 of those matches. He leads the team in interceptions, having made 19 so far, and has made 6 blocks and 28 tackles throughout the 2024 season. Seagrist also scored the equalizing goal for FC Tulsa in the team's first match-up against Sacramento Republic FC at the beginning of the season. The club acquired Goodrum midseason last year from Memphis 901 FC, and in the remaining months of the season he tied the single season goals record at 12. So far this season, Goodrum has appeared in 11 matches, starting in 10 matches. He has scored 3 goals and created 10 chances for FC Tulsa throughout the 2024 season.

Colorado Switchbacks FC's players to watch are Forward Ronaldo Damus and Goalkeeper Christian Herrera. Damus has appeared in all 16 matches during the 2024 season, starting in 14 of those matches. He scored the winning goal for Colorado Switchbacks FC in their recent match against Monterey Bay FC, and has scored 8 goals for the Switchbacks so far this season. Herrera has played and started in all 16 matches this season. He has made 45 saves and 5 clean sheets throughout the 2024 season.

Up Next: FC Tulsa travels to take on Monterey Bay FC on Saturday, July 13th at 9pm CT. FC Tulsa returns home Saturday, July 20th to take on Memphis 901 FC. The club is celebrating hotdog night with a hotdog eating contest at half time and post match fireworks. For tickets, visit fctulsa.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.