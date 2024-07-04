Preview: Hounds vs. Monterey Bay FC

July 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - The Hounds are back at home, where they will stay for the entirety of July, and they kick off the four-match homestand Saturday by hosting Monterey Bay FC for the first time at Highmark Stadium.

Finding an offensive spark has remained a point of emphasis in training as the Hounds look to end their scoring drought, and being back on home turf with no travel should be a boost after playing four of the past five on the road. Monterey Bay has had its own scoring struggles this season, ranking 22nd in the Championship in goals per game, currently ahead of only Hartford and the Hounds.

Saturday should bring a return to the lineup for Pat Hogan, who missed last week's contest after suffering a cut over his eye in the previous match against North Carolina, which boosts a defense that already sits fourth-best in the league in goals allowed per game at 1.12.

The game will mark a return to Highmark Stadium for former Hounds forward Alex Dixon, who scored for the opponents last year in the first-ever meeting between the clubs, a 2-2 draw at Monterey Bay's home in Seaside, Calif. Dixon has a pair of goals this season, while Tristan Trager paces the visiting team with six strikes on the season.

Adding to the festivities for Independence Day weekend will be the latest throwback star in this year's Celebrity Series, as WWE Hall of Famer and winner of the inaugural Royal Rumble "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan will be present - American flag in hand - to meet fans and take part in pregame ceremonies. Fans who would like to meet the Duggan prior to the match can buy tickets and register for the VIP Meet and Greet.

The Tailgate Zone will open at 5 p.m. with the food from the Pittsburgh Halal Truck and Revival Chili, and stadium gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets for the match can be purchased through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.

For those who can't catch the action in person, coverage will begin at 7 p.m. locally on KDKA+, and the match can be streamed on the KDKA website by those in the Pittsburgh market and on ESPN+ nationally. KDKA+ also will re-air the match at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Match info

Riverhounds (3-8-6) vs. Monterey Bay FC (6-8-4)

Date: Saturday, July 6

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds -160 / Draw +280 / Monterey Bay +370 (FanDuel)

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: ESPN+

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvMB and #HOUNDTAHN

