Switchbacks FC Earn a Draw on the Road Against Memphis 901 FC

June 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks went head-to-head against Memphis 901 FC and ended with a final score of 1-1.

The battle in Memphis started quickly with Wahab Ackwei scoring the first goal of the night. In the 5Ã¢â¬Â², #18 Aidan Rocha swiftly took a corner kick, crossing it directly over Ackwei who perfectly headed the ball into the bottom left corner of the net.

With the Switchbacks making the first mark on the scoreboard, Memphis 901 FC knew the battle was on. Memphis responded with a goal in the 38Ã¢â¬Â², with #9 Luis Fernando creeping inside the 18 and sending the ball into the bottom left corner of the net.

During the 48Ã¢â¬Â², #1 Christian Herrera had a notable game save. Memphis' player #4 Emerson Hyndman, shot from outside the 18, but with Herrera's quick reflexes, he jumped up and hit the ball with his fingertips, allowing it to barely miss the top left corner of the net, keeping the score even and ending with a final score of 1-1.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera: (5) MEM: Tyler Deric (1)

Goals: COS: Ackwei (5Ã¢â¬Â²) (A: Rocha) MEM: Fernando (38Ã¢â¬Â²) (A: Vom Steeg)

Disciplines: COS: YC: Tejada (34Ã¢â¬Â²), Mahoney (66Ã¢â¬Â²), Pierre (73Ã¢â¬Â²), Santos (90+4Ã¢â¬Â²) MEM: Turci (45+2Ã¢â¬Â²), Glass (45+4Ã¢â¬Â²), Ward (53Ã¢â¬Â²), Duncan (67Ã¢â¬Â²)

