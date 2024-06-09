FC Tulsa Beat San Antonio FC with Diogo Pacheco Leading the Charge

June 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - Diogo Pacheco shines in first USL Championship start, FC Tulsa earned first home win.

FC Tulsa returned home to ONEOK Field to take on San Antonio FC for Tulsa Tough night.

The action was slow to build throughout the first half, with possession being passed back and forth between the teams. FC Tulsa had 52 percent possession in the half. Both sides had several chances, but none were converted to goals.

San Antonio FC took a shot from a corner kick in the 39th minute that resulted in a goal for the visitors, but was ultimately called offside.

The action picked up quickly at the start of the second half. Forward Diogo Pacheco saw his opportunity and took it. Owen Damm gained possession of the ball and sent it down the field to Diogo Pacheco, who put it into the net for an FC Tulsa goal in the 53rd minute, the team's first in five matches and Diogo's first goal of the season.

Pacheco was on a roll for his first USL Championship start, doubling the score for FC Tulsa with a beautiful header off of a corner kick from Midfielder Milo Yosef not even 10 minutes later.

An advance was made from San Antonio FC shortly after, but Goalkeeper Michael Creek stopped the shot with yet another one of his impressive saves.

San Antonio FC later reduced the scoring deficit after Midfielder Jorge Hernandez made a goal for the visitors in the 90th minute.

After five additional minutes of stoppage time with no new goals on the board, FC Tulsa claimed a 2-1 victory.

Goals:

48' TUL - D. Pacheco (A: O. Damm)

61' TUL - D. Pacheco (A: M. Yosef)

90' SAFC - J. Hernandez (A: L. Haakenson)

Cards:

45+3' TUL - D. Pacheco

51' TUL - M. Yosef

Lineups:

TUL: Michael Creek, Boubacar Diallo, Phillip Goodrum, Milo Yosef, Rashid Tetteh, Edwin Laszo, Stefan Stojanovic, Patrick Seagrist, Bradley Bourgeois, Owen Damm, Diogo Pacheco (Subs used: Camilo Ponce, Blaine Ferri, Sebastian Sanchez)

SAFC: Michael Taintor, Kendall Burks, Luke Haakenson, Jake LaCava, Jorge Hernandez, Kameron Lacey, Juan Agudelo, Hugo Mbongue, Kendall McIntosh, Izaiah Garza, Giovanni Padilla (Subs used: Jose Mulato, Landry Walker, Eduardo Fernandez)

UP NEXT: FC Tulsa remains home for their next two matches. First, against Miami FC on Wednesday, June 19th, at 7:30 and then Saturday, June 22nd, at 7:30 against Sacramento Republic FC. To purchase tickets visit, fctulsa.com/tickets.

