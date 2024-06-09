Monterey Bay Handed 2-0 Home Defeat by Sacramento Republic FC

June 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (5-6-4, 19 points) fell 2-0 to Sacramento Republic FC (6-1-6, 24 points) at Cardinale Stadium in Week 14 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season.

Monterey Bay's Adrian Rebollar intercepted a pass deep in Sacramento Republic FC territory in the 1st minute of the match, but his ball across was behind the run of Alex Dixon, and the opportunity fell apart. Sacramento countered immediately with a dangerous attack of their own, but the attempt was saved by Antony Siaha. Monterey Bay earned a corner just before the end of the first 45 that ended in a right-footed volley from Rafa Baca, but it was saved at the near post, and the half ended without a score for either side.

Nine minutes into the second half, Sacramento took the lead when Kieran Phillips chipped the goalkeeper from just outside the six-yard box after sneaking past the Monterey Bay back line. Monterey Bay looked to equalize on the counter when a long ball from Baca played Chuy Enríquez down the left sideline in the 60th minute. Enríquez then played Dixon into the box, but the ensuing shot missed just over the top of the crossbar. Two minutes later, the visiting side doubled its lead with a play started with goalkeeper Danny Vitiello and ended with Cristian Parano sliding his shot past the goalkeeper's right to bring the match to 2-0. In the 74th minute, Dixon earned a penalty on his attempt to shoot from inside the box. Tristan Trager stepped up to the spot for the Crisp-and-Kelp, but his shot down the middle was unlucky to be saved by the foot of Vitiello despite the goalkeeper diving fully to his left. Monterey Bay combined for a nice look in the 85th minute with Trager diving into the left side of the box, but his shot was kept out by the outstretched arm of the goalkeeper. Then, in the 88th minute, Enríquez had a subsequent shot saved when his curling effort was popped up and over the crossbar and the match ended 2-0 in favor of Sacramento Republic FC.

Up Next

Monterey Bay hits the road for an Eastern Conference fixture next Sunday, June 16 against expansion side North Carolina FC at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. PT with live streaming of the match available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Additional Notes

Missing the match due to injury were Luther Archimède (knee), Jerry Ayon (foot), Chase Boone (knee), Simon Dawkins (knee), Jesse Maldonado (knee), Anthony Orendain (ankle), and Grant Robinson (foot).

Information

Date: June 8, 2024

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Weather: Clear and 60 degrees

Attendance: 3,309

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Monterey Bay F.C. 0 0 0

Sacramento Republic 0 2 2

SAC: Kieran Phillips (Damia Viader) 54'

SAC: Cristian Parano (Nicholas Ross) 62'

Lineups

Monterey Bay F.C. (4-2-3-1): Antony Siaha; Walmer Martínez, Carlos Guzmán, Kai Greene, Morey Doner; Rafa Baca, Mobi Fehr (Xavi Gnaulati, 58'); Chuy Enríquez, Adrian Rebollar, Michael Gonzalez (Tristan Trager, 65'); Alex Dixon

Subs not used: Carlos Herrera, Alex Lara, Pierce Gallaway, Miguel Guerrero, Max Glasser

Sacramento Republic FC (5-3-2): Daniel Vitiello; Jack Gurr (Rafael Jauregui, 90+1'), Damia Viader (Aldair Sanchez, 90+1'), Lee Desmond, Conor Donovan, Jared Timmer; Nick Ross (Jonathan Ricketts, 83'), Justin Portillo, Luis Felipe; Kieran Phillips (Trevor Amann, 83'), Juan Sebatian Herrera (Cristian Parano, 45')

Subs not used: Shane Wiedt, Jared Mazzola

Stats Summary: MB / SAC

Shots: 12 / 11

Shots on Goal: 4 / 6

Saves: 4 / 4

Corner Kicks: 8 / 5

Fouls: 10 / 16

Possession: 59.2% / 40.8%

Misconduct Summary

SAC: Sebastian Herrera (caution) 45+1'

MB: Walmer Martinez (caution) 82'

SAC: Jack Gurr (dismissal) 90+2'

Officials

Referee: Matt Thompson

Assistant Referee: Nicholas Balcer

Assistant Referee: Bruno Rizo

Fourth Official: Alberto Azpeitia-Palomino

