Republic FCBlanked by Monterey Bay F.C.

June 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC is back in the win column after another strong road performance, defeating regional rival Monterey Bay F.C. 2-0 in Seaside. After being held scoreless in its last two matches, Sacramento broke out for two goals in eight minutes to pick up its third straight win over Monterey Bay.

The Indomitable Club's first chance of the night came quickly as Nick Ross intercepted a Monterey Bay pass in the 2nd minute, sending the ball forward for Kieran Phillips. Using his standout speed, Phillips drove the ball up the field to set up a 3-on-2 advantage, but the final shot from Ross was blocked by Monterey Bay goalkeeper Antony Siaha.

Sacramento continued to build pressure in the early goings, winning the majority of duels and tackles, while also gaining possession 32 times in the middle third. Sacramento finished the first half with four shots on goal - the club's best mark since April 6.

On the other end of the pitch, Republic FC gave Monterey Bay little opportunity to threaten on offense. The hosts' lone shot on target came just before the half as a recycled corner kick was controlled by Rafael Baca at the top of the 18-yard box. The veteran put a right-footed volley on target, but Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello did well to keep his eye on the ball through traffic to punch it away and keep the match level.

It didn't long for Republic FC to breakthrough on the other side of the break as Kieran Phillips netted his third goal of the regular season. The play began as Luis Felipe intercepted a Monterey Bay pass in the middle of the field and laid it off for Nick Ross who then found Damia Viader streaking through the middle. Viader connected with Phillips in the 18-yard box after the Englishman did well to sneak between two defenders before finding the back of the net.

Super sub Cristian Parano doubled Sacramento's lead minutes later, as Nick Ross headed forward a failed clearance from the Monterey Bay defense. Parano used his speed to get in behind the defender, controlling the ball with his chest before putting a right-footed shot past the goalkeeper. The goal was Parano's first for Republic FC since joining the club last year.

Fresh off his second straight Save of the Week win, Danny Vitiello had another highlight save in the 77th minute as Monterey Bay F.C. was awarded a penalty. As the club's leading goal scorer Tristan Trager stepped up the spot, the reigning Goalkeeper of the Year used his foot to clear the ball as he dove to his left. Vitiello ended the night with four saves to lead Sacramento to its sixth clean sheet of the campaign.

Republic FC will next face off with its second regional rival in as many weeks as Oakland Roots SC makes its way to Heart Health Park. Through three seasons, Sacramento has dominated the series with five wins, while Oakland has claimed one victory. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets to the match are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. The match will also be broadcast live in English and Spanish on FOX40 and Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com, through the FOX40 News mobile app, and on ESPN+.

Fans looking for a fun pre-game opportunity can purchase tickets for Brewfest, a 21+ event that celebrates the region's thriving brewing community. From a commemorative mini-stein, to unlimited tastings from dozens of breweries, live music, and more - there's something for everyone. Brewfest tickets include entry to a special area at Heart Health Park as well as seats for the match against Oakland. For more information, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Brewfest.

Sacramento Republic FC 2-0 Monterey Bay F.C.

USL Championship

Cardinale Stadium, Seaside, California

June 8, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - Kieran Phillips (Damia Viader) 54', Cristian Parano (Nick Ross) 62'; MB - none

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Sebastian Herrera (caution) 45', Jack Gurr (ejection) 90'; MB - Walmer Martinez (caution) 82'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Conor Donovan, Jared Timmer, Damia Viader (Aldair Sanchez 90'), Jack Gurr (Rafael Jauregui 90'), Luis Felipe, Justin Portillo, Nick Ross (Jonathan Ricketts 83'), Kieran Phillips (Trevor Amann 83'), Sebastian Herrera (Cristian Parano 45')

Unused substitutes: Shane Wiedt, Jared Mazzola

Stats: Shots: 11, Shots on Goal: 6, Saves: 4, Fouls: 16, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 2

Monterey Bay F.C.: Antony Siaha, Walmer Martinez, Carlos Guzman, Kai Greene (C), Morey Doner, Rafael Baca, Jesus Enriquez, Mobi Fehr (Xavi Gnaulati 58'), Adrian Rebollar, Alex Dixon, Michael Gonzalez (Tristan Trager 65')

Unused Substitutes: Alex Lara, Miguel Guerrero-Medina, Carlos Herrera, Max Glaeser, Pierce Gallaway,

Stats: Shots: 12, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 4, Fouls: 9, Corner Kicks: 8, Offsides: 4

