Miami Falls Short to Las Vegas

June 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - Despite the early goal in the first half, Miami could not keep their lead against Las Vegas Lights FC.

Las Vegas Lights FC took control of possession early on in the match leaving Miami to keep pushing for control.

In the 25th minute, a play from Frank Lopez allotted him his second goal of the season, having scored twice in the past two matches. The goal gave Miami FC the lead in the first half and kept the team pushing.

However, in stoppage time, Las Vegas Lights FC was able to find a late equalizer when Khori Bennett found his way to the back of the net, putting the home team up on the board. With only a couple minutes remaining in the first half, the game entered halftime level.

Then, in the 63rd minute, a foul from Daltyn Knutson awarded a penalty kick to Khori Bennett. Bennett was able to score off the penalty giving him a brace for the night and putting Las Vegas up by one.

Despite attempts from the away team, Miami could not make it back on the scoreboard.

In the final minutes of the game, Valetin Noël was able to slot one past Miami's defense sealing the victory for the home team.

Miami plays FC Tulsa away on Wednesday June 19th, following their upcoming bye week. Miami comes home to face Loudoun United FC that Saturday after their midweek game, tickets are available at miamifc.com/tickets.

LINEUPS

Las Vegas Lights FC - Nicholas Ammeter, Fabien Garcia, Emrah Klimenta (Maliek Howell 55'), Joe Hafferty, Gennaro Nigro, Shawn Smart, Solomon Asante (Joe Gyua 75'), Jean-Claude Ngando (Hayden Sargis 89'), Coleman Gannon (Christian Pinzón 75'), Valetin Noël (Alexander Romero 89')

Substitutes Not Used: Austin Wormwell, Raiko Arozarena, Sawyer Crisostomo, All Gue

Miami FC - Felipe Rodriguez, Rocco Genzano (Jordan Ayimbila 67'), Alejandro Mitrano, Daltyn Knutson, Mujeeb Murana, Andrew Booth, Allen Gavilanes (Manuel Botta 67'), Gabriel Cabral, Michael Lawrence, Samuel Biek (Lucas Depaula 78'), Frank Lopez

Substitutes Not Used: Daniel Gagliardi, Chris Jean-Francois, Marco Santana, Roberto Molina

SCORING SUMMARY

MIA - Frank Lopez 25'

LV - Khori Bennett 45+'

LV - Khori Bennett 63' (PK)

LV - Valetin Noël 82'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

LV - Gennaro Nigro (Yellow Card 40')

MIA - Samuel Biek (Yellow Card 64')

MIA - Mujeeb Murana (Yellow Card 64')

MIA - Michael Lawrence (Yellow Card 87')

