Blake Lifts Eleven on the Road

June 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Indy Eleven went on the road and defeated Birmingham Legion FC, 1-0, on Sunday evening at Protective Stadium. The Boys in Blue improve to 8-4-2 overall, including a 5-2-1 road record, while Birmingham falls to 5-5-3.

With the win, the Boys in Blue are now unbeaten in 11 straight matches across all competitions, including a club-best seven wins in USL Championship matches. The last loss for Indy came on April 13 against Charleston Battery, who sits just three points ahead of third-place Indy in the Eastern Conference standings.

Indy is now only one of 11 teams in USL Championship history to make it seven straight unbeaten.

Indy's leading goal scorer Jack Blake got things started for the visiting team in the 34th minute, converting on his fifth penalty kick of the season. In addition to being a perfect 5-for5 from the spot in 2024, Blake now has eight goals this campaign (T3 USLC) and 11 total over two seasons with the Boys in Blue. His five successful PKs are also the third most all-time for an Indy player in USL Championship action.

Indy is 6-for-6 from the spot this season (Williams) and has scored 15 first-half goals, the second most for a USL Championship team in 2024 (Charleston, 16).

The Boys in Blue outshot Birmingham 21-14 in the match, including a 9-1 advantage in shots on target. Blake posted a season-high eight shots and four on target.

Defensively, Callum Chapman-Page won a game-high three tackles and led the match with four clearances. Hunter Sulte was forced to make one save and picked up his second clean sheet in seven matches.

The Boys in Blue have scored in 14 straight USLC matches to open the 2024 season, bringing their total to 26 goals. The streak is the longest to open a USLC campaign and is the longest run overall within the same USLC season for the club. In all, Indy has scored in 17 straight USL Championship regular season matches dating back to Sept. 30, 2023.

Indy returns home to host San Antonio FC on Saturday. Kick is slated for 7 p.m. ET and will air locally on WISH-TV and stream on ESPN+. Single-game tickets are available for all matches via Ticketmaster. For more information on all ticket options click here. For questions, please email tickets@indyeleven.com or give us a call at 317.685.1100.

USL Championship Regular Season

Birmingham Legion FC 0:1 Indy Eleven

Sunday, June 9, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. ETÃ¢â¬Â¯/ 6 p.m. CT

Protective Stadium - Birmingham, Ala.

2024 USL Championship Records

Birmingham Legion FC: 5-5-3 (-4), 18 pts

Indy Eleven: 8-4-2 (5), 26 pts

Scoring Summary

IND - Jack Blake (penalty) 34'

Discipline Summary

IND - Bench (caution) 90+3'

Indy Eleven line-up (4-3-3): Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley, Adrian Diz Pe (Josh O'Brien 70'), Call Chapman-Page, Benjamin Ofeimu, Ben Mines, Cam Lindley (captain), Jack Blake (Tyler Gibson 80'), Sebastian Guenzatti, Augi Williams (Elliot Collier 80'), Douglas Martinez (Laurence Wootton 45')

Indy Subs: Yannik Oettl, Max Schneider, Younes Boudadi

Birmingham Legion FC line-up: Matt Van Oekel, AJ Paterson (Stefano Pinho 76'), Phanuel Kavita, Alex Crongale, Derek Dodson, Jake Rufe (Tabort Etaka Preston 60'), Kobe Hernandez-Foster, Dawson McCartney, Tyler Pasher (Miguel Perez 60'), Enzo Martinez, Prosper Kasim

Birmingham subs: Ramiz Hamouda, Diba Nwegbo, Brock Marlow, Moses Mensah

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.