San Antonio FC Drops Road Test at FC Tulsa

June 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - San Antonio's comeback effort fell just short Saturday, dropping a 1-2 result to FC Tulsa on the road.

The teams traded chances in an even first half with neither side able to find a breakthrough. Tulsa grabbed a 2-0 lead early in the second half thanks to a Diogo Pacheco brace.

Jorge Hernandez put SAFC on the scoresheet in the 90th minute, rifling in a curler from distance to cut into the deficit.

San Antonio outshot Tulsa 17-10, also leading the home side in shots on target 4-3.

Next Up

San Antonio FC heads to Indy Eleven Saturday, June 15 for a U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 rematch. Kickoff from Michael A. Carroll Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Bally Sports Southwest. This season is presented by Toyota.

Scoring Summary

TUL: Diogo Pacheco (Assisted by Owen Damm) 48'

TUL: Diogo Pacheco (Assisted by Milo Yosef) 61'

SA: Jorge Hernandez (Assisted by Luke Haakenson) 90'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC drops to 4-5-5 on the season with 17 points, staying in 5th place in the Western Conference standings.

Jorge Hernandez's goal was his first of the season and his fourth score for the club. Hernandez continues to lead the league in chances created with 35 on the season.

Defender Mitchell Taintor moves into second in all-time appearances with 110 across all competitions. The 29-year-old trails only Matthew Cardone with 114.

After making their first league appearances last match, SAFC Pro Academy products Izaiah Garza and Gio Padilla made their first starts.

SAFC Pro Academy product Landry Walker made his professional debut with the first team, subbing on for 28 minutes.

SAFC Starting XI: Kendall McIntosh, Izaiah Garza, Kendall Burks, Mitchell Taintor (captain), Gio Padilla (Landry Walker 62'), Luke Haakenson, Jorge Hernandez, Jake LaCava, Kameron Lacey, Hugo Mbongue (Eduardo Fernandez 85'), Juan Agudelo (Jose Mulato 19')

Substitutions Not Used: Brandon Gongora, Richard Windbichler

Disciplinary Summary:

TUL: Diogo Pacheco (Yellow Card) 45+3'

TUL: Milo Tosef (Yellow Card) 51'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the loss...)

"Obviously going through an incredibly challenging moment, the guys were heavy-legged but mentally very strong, and I think through every passing moment, we're growing stronger and more cohesive as a group. There's belief in that locker room. We understand this time will pass, we'll be stronger and better for it. Again, that locker room is incredibly strong and incredibly hungry, and it's just a matter of time that we get our numbers and are able to continue to compete. Again tonight, it felt like we fought until the very end, and we deserved more from the game. We made two errors - in soccer, it happens - but we created more opportunities than the opponent. Hats off to Tulsa, but at the same time, I'm proud of my guys' mental strength."

(On the academy debuts this week...)

"It was a great opportunity, a great learning opportunity for each of them. Landry [Walker] just turned 15, was 14 just three weeks ago so to get his pro debut is incredibly special for him and for the club and our belief in youth."

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez

(On the loss...)

"Tough result. It's not what we wanted. We're missing a lot of our players, but you know, we don't make excuses. We get back to the drawing board and we have a couple more games on the road, so we get back to the training field and we focus on what's coming and keep our heads down and keep working."

Midfielder Landry Walker

(On his first appearance with the first team...)

"I think it was a great experience for me to finally be able to step on the field and get my first minutes. I'm just thankful for Coach Marcina and all the coaches here and all the teammates that have given me so much support on and off the field. Obviously, it was a hard result today, but I think it'll be a turning point in our season, and I think we can do better from now on."

