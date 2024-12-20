Switchbacks FC Announce Return of Marco Rios for the 2025 Season

December 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (December 20th, 2024) - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that Marco Rios will be returning for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

"I am very excited to be returning this season, very thankful and blessed to be a part of this team," said Marco Rios.

Rios, 18, will be joining the Switchbacks in 2025 for his third year with the team, and his second on the first team roster. He made six appearances for the club this season, with an 85% passing accuracy rate,

The Pueblo, CO native started his career with the Colorado Springs back in 2022 when he was the first player signed to then newly created Switchbacks Academy program. After a season proving himself with the academy team, Rios was signed to a first team contract for the 2023 season, where he earned two goals in five appearances.

"He has the talent and work ethic to unlock real potential, but he will only get that with games," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "He is a fantastic kid, and with the right environment and he'll have a great chance to develop as a player."

Name: Marco Rios

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6' 1"

Date of Birth: 12/24/2005

Age: 18

Hometown: Pueblo, Colorado

