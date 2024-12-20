Australian Defender Jacob Muir Joins Monterey Bay

December 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay F.C.) announces today that the Club has signed Australian defender Jacob Muir to a one-year contract with an option for 2026, pending league and federation approval. The latest offseason acquisition gives MBFC a young, versatile defender ahead of the new campaign.

"Jacob's versatility and his ability to read the game and make intelligent decisions under pressure set him apart," explained Monterey Bay F.C. Technical Director Simon Dawkins. "His physicality and technical attributes have impressed us, and his ability to be composed on the ball will be a vital part of how we want to play next season. With a player like Jacob, you can always expect to see 100% effort. I have no doubt he will become a fan favorite because he is a leader who wants to win."

Muir, 22, made his professional debut with the senior team of his hometown club at the age of 19, three years after joining the Perth Glory FC Academy. The senior debut appearance came in a late 2021 Australia Cup match against Melbourne Victory. The following April, Muir made his A-League debut as a starter on the back line against Wellington Phoenix, playing the full 90 minutes. He went on to finish the season with four additional starts.

"I am extremely excited to be joining Monterey Bay for the upcoming 2025 season," said Muir. "At Perth, I had come to a point in my career where I was looking for a new challenge, so when MBFC expressed their interest, I thought it would be a great opportunity for me to go and prove myself in a new environment. I have learned a lot during my last four years being in a professional environment under different coaches, and I'm excited to bring my passing, vision, defensive attributes and other skill sets to this side."

As he impressively progressed through the Perth Glory FC Academy, Muir was named the captain of the academy first team. From there, the Perth local went on to make 36 senior appearances (27 starts) in all competitions across three seasons from 2021-2024. Muir scored the first goal of professional career in an Australia Cup match against Moreton City Excelsior this past August, which also happened to be his final match with the club. Overall, Muir played a total of 2,211 minutes for Perth Glory FC and added three assists.

"Since signing for Monterey Bay, I have spoken to a few people I know who have visited Monterey, and I have had nothing but amazing reports back from them," explained Muir. "I am super excited to be involved in such a great community and can't wait to meet the many people that make the community as thriving as it is. I hope to give the Monterey Bay F.C. fans the success that they have been looking for since the inaugural season of this club. I will do everything I can defensively and offensively to help my teammates and coaching staff improve on what they were already building last year and help the team make the playoffs for the first time."

NAME: Jacob Muir

PRONUNCIATION: MEW-ER

POSITION: Defender

AGE: 22

HEIGHT: 6'0

DATE OF BIRTH: May 3, 2022

HOMETOWN: Perth, Australia

NATIONALITY: Australian

PREVIOUS CLUB: Perth Glory FC

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Jacob Muir to a one-year contract on December 20, 2024.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of December 20 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Defenders: Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Jacob Muir, Grant Robinson

Midfielders: Mobi Fehr, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Luther Archimčde, Alex Dixon, Diego Gutiérrez, Mayele Malango

