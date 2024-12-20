San Antonio FC Signs Midfielder Nicky Hernandez

December 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed midfielder Nicky Hernandez, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are happy to welcome Nicky Hernandez back to San Antonio," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "Nicky was a key part of our team during our 2022 championship season, and he has continued to develop his game and bring success to the clubs he's been a part of. He is a dynamic box to box midfielder who will help set the tone for our squad."

Hernandez returns to San Antonio after joining the team on loan from FC Dallas in 2022. During the club's title-winning season, the midfielder posted two goals and seven assists in 24 competitions. He went on to sign with New Mexico United in 2023, scoring six goals and recording three assists in 2,226 minutes over the course of two seasons.

Prior to joining SAFC, Hernandez spent two seasons with FC Dallas affiliate North Texas SC, where he contributed six goals in 32 matches played. The Dallas native played collegiately at Southern Methodist University, appearing in 52 matches from 2017-19. While with the Mustangs, he helped the team to an American Athletic Conference Championship in 2019.

SAFC will open the 2025 USL Championship regular season against Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 8. The 10th anniversary season presented by Toyota.

