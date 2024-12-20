Republic FC Adds Liga MX Veteran Michel Benítez

December 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC announced today that the club has acquired left wingback Michel (Mi-CHell) Benítez ahead of the 2025 season. He will be added to the club's roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC, and league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"Michel has playing experience at a very high level, which will be valuable for our group," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "He will be a threat down our left side, and his two-way ability is a big plus for us."

Benítez began his career with Aguilas de la UAS, a youth club in his hometown of Sinaloa, Mexico, before joining the youth academy for Liga MX side C.D. Guadalajara in 2013. He continued to rise through the ranks of the Chivas system, scoring 10 goals in 61 appearances for the U-19 side before signing a contract with the first team in 2017. He would go on to make 24 appearances for the club, recording three goals and two assists across all competitions, winning the Liga MX championship and Copa MX tournament in 2017 before capturing the 2018 Concacaf Champions League title.

He then spent the next five years on various loan stints to Acenso MX sides Zacatepec and Celaya and Liga de Expansión MX club Tapatío. Across all clubs and competitions, he netted 10 goals and four assists in 87 appearances. In 2023, he signed with Club Atlético La Paz as a free agent and would score 13 goals in 53 Liga de Expansión MX appearances.

