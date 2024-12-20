Plenty of Eyes on Three Rivers College Showcase

The 2024 college soccer season is in the books, but that doesn't mean there's a break in the action for teams and recruiters.

The Riverhounds Academy hosted its fourth annual Three Rivers College Showcase from Dec. 13-15, bringing 63 teams to Pittsburgh for an event that helps younger players get on colleges' radar and older players who have yet to make their commitment catch the eye of schools still looking to fill out their rosters.

Teams descended upon Pittsburgh from as far away as Chicago, Philadelphia, Buffalo, N.Y. and Charleston, W.Va. Age groups from U-15 to U-19 contested matches at Highmark Stadium, AHN Montour, as well as the Pine Park turf complex and sites in the Montour and North Allegheny school districts.

The showcase opportunity allowed many college coaches to catch players in person with nearly 50 attending matches during the weekend. Because this year's showcase fell in a "dead period" for NCAA Division I recruiting, coaches from those schools were prohibited from attending in person. However, thanks to recent Riverhounds Academy technology upgrades, cameras were fixed on the action at multiple venues, and at least dozen D-I schools followed along with the action via live streams.

In total, it was another successful event in the Riverhounds SC Tournament Series, but none of it would have been possible without the contributions of those who gave their time to staff the event as field marshals, referees, athletic trainers and other crucial roles. The Hounds also with to thank each of the Tournament Series' corporate partners - Iceland Air, British Airways, Eat'n Park, Raising Cane's and King Orthodontics.

Special thanks also goes to the Pittsburgh Sports & Exhibition Authority for their donation to help support the event, and to Pittsburgh International Airport - which offers 62 direct, nonstop destinations and has an entirely new airport opening next year - for its contributions.

Finally, special recognition goes out to the teams that topped their divisions at the end of the weekend:

Boys

U15 Elite - RDA 2010 ECNL

U15 Championship - Ambassadors FC 2010

U16 Elite - Western New York Flash 2009 ECNL

U16 Championship - RDA 2009 RL

U17 Elite - SCS United Beadling 2008 NAL

U17 Championship - PA Classics 2008 NAL

U18 Elite - PA Classics 2007 Elite

U19 Elite - SCS United Beadling 2006/07 NAL

U19 Championship - RDA 2006/07 RL

Girls

U15 Elite - West Virginia FC 2010

U16 Elite - West Virginia FC 2009 & RDA 2009 RL

U17 Elite - RDA 2009 ECNL

U18 Elite - North Union United 2008

U19 Elite - RDA 2006/07 ECNL

