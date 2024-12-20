Phoenix Rising Re-Signs Goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky

December 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC has re-signed German goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky, pending league and federation approval. Rakovsky, 31, will return for the 2025 season.

"Patrick is a proven winner, having demonstrated his success in this league twice, most recently with Phoenix Rising. He is more than just a soccer player for this club-he has deep roots in Arizona. His wife is from here, and he continues to fight for this club as if he were born and raised here," said Cory Robertson, Phoenix Rising FC goalkeeper coach. "Patrick brings valuable experience as a goalkeeper on the field and seasoned leadership in the locker room, which will inspire and uplift the entire group. His work ethic is unmatched and evident every day. A relentless goalkeeper, Patrick gives everything to the team through his selflessness and compassion for others."

Rakovsky began his professional career in Germany with 1. FC Nurnberg, making his Bundesliga debut in 2011 at just 18 years old against Borussia Dortmund. Over several seasons, Rakovsky appeared 39 times for Nurnberg's first team and 55 times for the club's second team.

Following his time in Germany, Rakovsky continued his career abroad, making 15 appearances for Belgian club Lierse SK before joining Finnish side FC Lahti, where he added 44 caps. He made his move to the U.S. in 2021, signing with Orange County SC in the USL Championship and playing a key role in their 2021 USL Championship title win.

Rakovsky joined Phoenix Rising in January 2023 and was an integral part of the club's successful 2023 season. His reliability and experience between the posts provided critical depth as Rising secured its league title.

"Phoenix Rising is one of the best clubs in the USL, and Phoenix has truly become home for me and my family," said Rakovsky. "We're thrilled to be back. Personally, I'm focused on earning the No. 1 spot in goal, and as a team, we're ready to fight for another championship. Winning the title and celebrating with our incredible fans downtown is a moment I'll never forget, and I'm excited to create more memories like that together."

Patrick Rakovsky: By the Numbers

- 39 Bundesliga appearances with 1. FC Nurnberg's first team.

- 44 caps with Finnish side FC Lahti.

- 15 appearances in Belgium with Lierse SK.

- USL Championship winner with Orange County SC (2021) and

Phoenix Rising FC (2023).

- Represented Germany's youth national teams, including the U20

level, earning five caps.

Transaction: Phoenix Rising Re-Signs Patrick Rakovsky

Name: Patrick Rakovsky

Position: Goalkeeper

DOB: June 2, 1993 (31)

Born: Olpe, Germany

Height: 6-2

Weight: 187

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.