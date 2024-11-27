Switchbacks FC Announce Return of Juan Tejada & Zach Zandi for the 2025 Season

November 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced that Zach Zandi signed a new contract with the club, as well as the club accepting Juan Tejada's contract option for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

"Happy to return to Weidner Field for the next season," said Juan Tejada. "It was an unforgettable moment to get the Championship at home. I hope we can bring the fans more excitement and titles next year."

In the 2024 season, Tejada was able to put up 1,493 minutes across 37 appearances. The forward earned four goals, had 10 shots on target and held an overall passing accuracy rate of 75.2%. He also was named MVP in the 2024 USL Championship Final.

Acquired by Indy Eleven in July of 2022 via transfer from the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Tejada earned two goals and two assists in his 28 appearances for Indy. Signed by Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2019 as a preseason trialist, Tejada had a big impact his rookie season, earning 10 goals in 2019 for the Florida side. In his three seasons with the team he earned 13 goals and three assists across 68 appearances, and helped Tampa in five postseason matches as well.

The Panamian native had his professional start in 2018 with then USL PDL (now USL League Two) side Lakeland Tropics, where he earned 12 goals in 24 appearances. Collegiately, Tejada played for the Eckerd Tritons in Florida, where he started in every match throughout his four years of college.

Tejada also has some international experience, playing for Panama's U-17, U-20, and U-23 teams as well as making an appearance with the national team in 2020 for friendlies in Europe, ultimately making his senior debut against the USMNT.

"We decided to take Juan's option during the summer. We want him around the locker room, in the building, and on the field," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "His contribution to the club is fantastic, and he has much more to show in the coming seasons."

"After a successful 2024 season, I'm extremely happy to be coming back for my fifth season with the club," said Zach Zandi. "I'm excited to build on our accomplishments and play in front of our amazing fans again"

Zandi, 28, made an incredible impact on the club this year, helping bring a Championship Cup home. Throughout his time with the club, Zandi has made 75 appearances, 13 goals, and had eight assists. Just in the 2024 season, he played a total of 2,326 minutes, had 12 shots on target, and held a passing accuracy of 80.3%.

A Pennsylvania native, Zandi played for Villanova University. This midfielder went on to join USL Championship League signing with Bethlehem Steel FC earning three goals and six assists.

"We are delighted to have resigned Zach to a new deal. His quality on the ball and game intelligence are some of the best in the league," said Hogan. "The league saw his talent this year, and we are excited to see his growth in the game next season and beyond."

