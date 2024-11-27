Oakland Roots SC Announces 2025 Roster Updates as Preparations Are Underway for the New Season

November 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Today, Oakland Roots Sports Club announced roster updates following the conclusion of the 2024 USL Championship Season in preparation for 2025.

Defender Kai Greene was announced Monday as the first new addition to the team for the 2025 season.

Johnny Rodriguez and Neveal Hackshaw received a new contract for the 2025 season.

Ilya Alekseev, Etsgar Cruz, Dom Dwyer, Gagi Margvelashvili, Miche Naider-Chéry, Baboucarr Njie, Justin Rasmussen, Camden Riley, Jose Luis Sinisterra, and Tim Syrel, all have existing contracts for the 2025 season.

Rafael Baca, Daniel Gomez, and Wolfgang Prentice had contract options picked up by the club for the 2024 season.

The following players are out of contract: Paul Blanchette, Memo Diaz, and Irakoze Donasiyano.

Contract options were declined by the club for Niall Logue, Napo Matsoso, and Trayvone Reid.

ROSTERED PLAYERS FOR 2025 AS OF November 27, 2024:

GOALKEEPERS: Tim Syrel

DEFENDERS: Ilya Alekseev, Kai Greene, Neveal Hackshaw, Gagi Margvelashvili, Baboucarr Njie, Justin Rasmussen

MIDFIELDERS: Rafael Baca, Daniel Gomez, Camden Riley

FORWARDS: Etsgar Cruz, Dom Dwyer, Johnny Rodriguez, Miche Naider-Chéry, Wolfgang Prentice, Jose Luis Sinisterra

