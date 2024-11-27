Switchbacks FC Announce Initial Roster Decisions for the 2025 Season

November 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today initial roster decisions for players ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Goalkeeper Joe Rice, Midfielder Jairo Henriquez, and Forwards Alex Andersson & Ronaldo Damus will not be returning to the Switchbacks Roster for the 2025 Season, with Damus returning to Swedish club GIF Sundsvall following the conclusion of his loan agreement with the club.

"Thanks for the effort and commitment throughout the season, Joe," said Sporting Director Hogan. "We wish you all the best for the future."

Joe Rice was signed on to play with the Switchbacks back in December of 2023. Playing throughout preseason and being a part of daily training, he was a top-notch player on and off the field.

"First of all, Jairo, thank you! What an unbelievable person. Your influence on the locker room was tremendous, and it was a tough decision for the staff," said Hogan. "The situation for the organization's next phase means we have to move on from some fantastic people and players. Best of luck in the future, and take care of that beautiful family."

Henriquez has been with the club for the past four seasons. In the 2024 season, he made 27 appearances, played a total of 1,155 minutes, had four goals and three assists.

"Alex, thank you for the hard work and commitment throughout the entire season," said Hogan. "We wish you all the best for the future!"

Andersson, 24, had a great season with the Switchbacks. Coming from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, he brought a youthful energy onto the pitch. He played a total of 10 games with the club in the 2024 season.

"Ronaldo, thank you for the effort and tireless work ethic throughout this season. You have helped the club elevate in this historic season," said Hogan. "We wish you all the best in your future endeavors!"

Damus made quite the impact on the 2024 season where he made 36 appearances, netted 14 goals, had two assists, and held a passing accuracy of 72.7%.

All four of these amazing players have made an impact on the 2024 season and helped bring the Championship Cup to the Springs. The club is grateful to have them this past season and they will always be a part of the Switchbacks family.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.