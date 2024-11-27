Rowdies Add Midfielder Ollie Bassett for 2025

November 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club's first new signing for the 2025 USL Championship season with the addition of Northern Irish midfielder Ollie Bassett, pending league and federation approval.

"We're excited to have Ollie on the squad for the 2025 season," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "Ollie will bring great energy and high quality in the attack, which will translate to more goals for the team. After his great run in the Canadian Premier League the last few seasons, we look forward to helping Ollie continue his development with us in the USL Championship."

Bassett joins the Rowdies following a stellar three-season stint with Atlético Ottawa in the Canadian Premier League. He helped Ottawa claim the 2022 regular season title while earning the league's Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year honors for himself with eight goals and two assists in his first season with the club. Bassett followed that up with a career-high 11 goals during the 2023 campaign to win the CPL Golden Boot. The 26-year-old midfielder finished his run with Ottawa as the club's all-time leader in appearances, goals, and assists.

Before signing with Ottawa, Basset was a regular contributor for Pacific FC during the 2021 season as the club captured its first CPL title in the playoffs.

"I want to test myself in a new league and a new environment," said Bassett. "The USL Championship and the Rowdies seemed like a viable move to take the next step in my career. For me, Tampa Bay was my number one choice and ideal destination in this league. I've heard good things about how the club is run and Tampa Bay as a place to live. When the offer was put forward, it didn't take long to get it moving and get it signed."

Born in Packington, England, Basset started his youth career with Aston Villa's academy. He then moved to the Southampton youth system for a year before settling with Yeovil Town. In September 2015, Bassett made his English Football League debut for Yeovil Town at 17 years old, becoming the club's youngest player to feature in an EFL match at the time. Yeovil Town signed the youngster to his first professional contract three months later.

Following several loan spells during his two seasons under contract with Yeovil Town, Bassett continued his career overseas in the New Zealand Football Championship with stops at Waitakere United and Team Wellington FC. In 2020, he split the year between Australian side St Albans Saints SC and Nuneaton Town F.C. back in England before moving to Canada the following year.

Bassett has represented North Ireland on the international stage as part of the country's squad during the 2017 UEFA U-19 Championship.

"I'm excited to get to play in front of the fans at Al Lang Stadium," said Bassett. "I've obviously heard good things about playing home games there. I'm excited to get there and get to work. I can't wait to meet the coaches, the players, and the front office staff. I'm ready to give all I have to hopefully bring some silverware to the club."

Basset is the 12th Rowdies player confirmed as under contract for the 2025 season. He joins a list of 11 returning players, including the Rowdies 2024 leading scorer Manuel Arteaga, captain Aaron Guillen, and club veterans Leo Fernandes and Lewis Hilton.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.