San Antonio FC Re-Signs Defender Shannon Gomez

November 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has re-signed defender Shannon Gomez for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to re-sign Shannon for 2025," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "Shannon is a consistent performer, a leader on and off the field and a true professional with a champion's mentality. We are pleased to have him as part of the SAFC family."

Gomez signed with SAFC ahead of the team's title-winning campaign in 2022. That season, the defender went on to bag two goals and provide eight assists in 2,466 minutes played, while finishing top five on the team defensively in clearances, tackles won and duels won. In his three seasons in San Antonio, Gomez has been influential both in the community and on the pitch and is currently fifth in all-time club appearances with 92.

Prior to joining SAFC, Gomez played four seasons with Sacramento Republic FC. He made 86 appearances across all competitions with the California club from 2018-21. Gomez signed with MLS side New York City FC in 2017, going on to join Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on loan for the season. He began his professional career in 2014 in Trinidad & Tobago with W Connection.

Internationally, Gomez has 16 caps for Trinidad and Tobago since debuting with the senior team in 2015. He appeared most recently in the squad's Nations League matches against Cuba in October.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.