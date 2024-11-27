New Mexico United Announces Returns of Defenders Seymore, Dubois

November 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce that defenders Will Seymore and Jackson DuBois will return for the 2025 season, laying the groundwork for the defense in the upcoming year. 2025 will be Seymore's fourth season in the Black & Yellow, and DuBois's second, after the New Mexico-native and United Academy graduate made his debut in 2024.

Seymore has been an absolute star for United, making 87 appearances since his arrival in 2022. While he is listed as a center back, Seymore has been incredibly dynamic for United, playing incredibly important minutes in defensive midfield and at outside back, in addition to his noted position. He has been a leader, on and off the pitch, for United, visiting New Mexican children in schools and hospitals, and participating in free soccer clinics for kids throughout the year.

DuBois was born and raised in Albuquerque, playing his high school soccer at La Cueva, and his club soccer at Rio Rush. In March of 2024, he - alongside Yuto Oketani and Jace Sais - signed USL Academy contracts, which allowed them to play in first team matches, while maintaining their amateur eligibility. Just three months later, DuBois took the next step - becoming just the second player in New Mexico United history to complete the path-to-pro by signing a full professional contract. DuBois made six appearances in all competitions in 2024.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.