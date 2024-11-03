Switchbacks Advance to the Western Conference Semifinals

November 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks battled Oakland Roots SC in the Western Conference Quarterfinals, at Weidner Field, ending with a nice victory of 2-0.

Home-field advantage is everything when it comes to the Switchbacks playing at Weidner Field. In just the first half, the boys had two shots on target, 247 accurate passes, won four corners, and held 64.5% possession.

The Switchbacks' first goal came in the 41 ¬Â² when #17 Jairo Henriquez picked the ball up in the middle of the pitch. Henriquez dribbled around one Oakland player, took his space toward Oakland's goal, and passed the ball off to #9 Ronaldo Damus who was backing into the Oakland defense. Damus laid the ball off back to Henriquez who then played a quick one-touch pass to #10 Zach Zandi. Zandi attempted to take a one-touch shot right on the edge of the box which got blocked. The ball fell back to Henriquez, who kept running closer to the net, after his pass to Zandi, and Henriquez placed the ball in the top right corner to put the Switchbacks up 1-0.

Throughout the second half, the boys in black and blue kept staying aggressive on both offense and defense, having two shots on target, 10 out of 14 tackles won, five interceptions, and a passing accuracy of 72.6%.

The Switchbacks' second goal started, again with Henriquez, who was pressing Oakland defender #5 Riley Camden and forced Camden to turn the ball over. Henriquez took the ball and passed it back to #18 Aidan Rocha. Rocha took a touch, looked up, and delivered a ball aimed for Damus, who was making a run into the box. Oakland defender #4 Gagi Margvelashvili, took Damus down in the box, not letting Damus get to the ball, and the head referee, Abdou Ndiaye, immediately awarded the Switchbacks a penalty. Damus stepped up confidently to take the penalty and placed the ball in the right side of the net. Oakland goalkeeper #20 Paul Blanchette dove the right way but Damus put enough power on the shot to put it past Blanchette.

With tonight's win, The Switchbacks advance to the Western Conference Semifinals. Don't miss out on a home playoff experience at Weidner Field on November 9th against Orange County SC with kickoff set for 4:30 pm! To stay up to date on the Switchbacks playoff run, head HERE.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera: (2) OAK: Paul Blanchette: (2)

Goals: COS: Henriquez (A: Zandi) (41 ¬Â²), Damus (56 ¬Â²) (PK)

Disciplines: COS: YC: Magee (49 ¬Â²), Hanya (70 ¬Â²), Huerman (79 ¬Â²), Rocha (80 ¬Â²), OAK:YC: Margvelashvili (55 ¬Â²), Glinton (57 ¬Â²), Riley (64 ¬Â²), Diaz (90+5 ¬Â²), Nije (90+6 ¬Â²)

