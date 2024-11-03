Indy Eleven Falls in Tight USLC Playoff Home Game

November 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







(Indianapolis) Indy Eleven's first home USL Championship Playoff game since 2019 was an exciting one, but the hosts dropped a 3-2 decision to Rhode Island FC at Carroll Stadium.

Rhode Island opened the scoring in the 19th minute when forward JJ Williams converted a penalty called for a hand ball in the area.

Boys in Blue captain Aodhan Quinn responded with his 55th career USLC goal on a one-touch volley from the top of the area in the 35th minute to tie the match.

JJ Williams added goals in the 38th and 52nd minutes to give the visitors a 3-1 lead.

Indy Eleven thought it had narrowed the deficit in the 58th minute when Romario Williams finished off a pass from Hayden White, but the play was ruled offside.

Quinn responded once again in the 76th minute with an impressive volley from outside the area to set up forward Douglas Martinez's header down into the far corner to narrow the gap to 3-2. It is the fourth goal this season for Martinez and the 51st career assist for Quinn, who now has 106 career points. It also was the team's 51st goal of the campaign, tying the franchise USLC record set in 2019.

Indy Eleven had a great scoring chance in the seventh minute of stoppage time, but Romario's shot was saved by Rhode Island's Koke Vegas.

The Boys in Blue made their fourth playoff appearance in six full seasons in the USLC, recording consecutive playoff berths for the first time since 2018 and 2019.

2024 USL Championship Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Indy Eleven 2:3 Rhode Island FC

Sunday, November 3, 2024 - 1:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Attendance: 7,623

Weather: Mostly cloudy, 66 degrees

Scoring Summary

RI - JJ Williams (penalty) 19'

IND - Aodhan Quinn 35'

RI - JJ Williams 38'

RI - JJ Williams (Jojea Kwizera) 52'

IND - Douglas Martinez (Aodhan Quinn) 76'

Discipline Summary

IND - Douglas Martinez (caution) 45'+2

IND - Maalique Foster (caution) 58'

IND - James Musa (caution) 69'

RI - Zachary Herivaux (caution) 81'

IND - Ben Ofeimu (caution) 90'+2

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley (Adrian Diz Pe 75'), Ben Ofeimu, James Musa, Logan Neidlinger (Elliot Collier 75'), Brem Soumaoro (Hayden White 55'), Aodhan Quinn (captain), Jack Blake, Maalique Foster, Douglas Martinez, Augi Williams (Romario Williams 54').

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Yannik Oettl, Sebastian Guenzatti, Laurence Wootton,

Rhode Island FC line-up: Koke Vegas (captain), Morris Duggan, Karifa Yao, Grant Stoneman, Jojea Kwizera (Kofi Twumasi 83'), Frank Nodarse, Zach Herivaux (Stephen Turnbull 83'), Marc Ybarra, Clay Holstad (Joe Brito 68'), Noah Fuson, JJ Williams (Albert Dikwa 62').

Rhode Island FC subs not used: Jack Panayotou, Mark Doyle, Jackson Lee.

