Matchup Set for LouCity's Conference Semifinal Playoff Game

November 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC's next USL Championship Playoffs matchup is set after Rhode Island FC knocked off Indy Eleven on Sunday afternoon and advanced to meet the boys in purple next weekend.

LouCity's Eastern Conference Semifinal game against Rhode Island will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium. Tickets are on sale now at LouCity.com/playoffs.

Previously, top-seeded City defeated North Carolina FC by a 3-2 score in the conference quarterfinal round. The victory moved the boys in purple to 17-1 in home games this year across the regular season and playoffs.

The only club to defeat LouCity at Lynn Family Stadium? That was eventual No. 5 seed Rhode Island, an expansion team that continued a dream debut season with a 3-2, playoff-opening upset of Indy Eleven.

The boys in purple played Rhode Island to a scoreless away draw back on May 25 in their first meeting. Rhode Island shocked LouCity in the clubs' June 22 return game at Lynn Family Stadium by registering a 5-2 win.

City has been otherwise flawless on home soil, where it's scoring 3.4 goals per game and boasts a +38 goal differential this season.

Louisville already lifted silverware this year after earning the Players' Shield, awarded to the USL Championship's regular season champion. Next, LouCity's looking to add to a decorated history that includes consecutive league titles in 2017 and 2018, plus Eastern Conference championships in 2019 and 2022.

The 2024 USL Championship Playoffs are a single-elimination, fixed-bracket competition that saw the top-eight teams from the Eastern and Western conferences qualify. The playoffs culminate with the conference final round November 15-17 before the USL Championship Final on Saturday, November 23.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.