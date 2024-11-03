Rhode Island FC Takes on Indy Eleven at 1 p.m. in Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

November 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







WHAT

Rhode Island FC travels to Michael A. Carroll Stadium to take on Indy Eleven in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs.

WHO

Indy Eleven

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Sunday, Nov. 3

1 p.m. ET

WHERE

Michael A. Carroll Stadium

1001 W New York St.

Indianapolis, IN 46202

BROADCAST | RADIO

NESN, ESPN+

790 The Score

RIFC OFFICIAL WATCH PARTY (open to the public)

The Thirsty Beaver Hometown Pub & Grub

45 Cedar Swamp Rd

Smithfield, RI 02917

MATCH PREVIEW

While Indy Eleven finished with an impressive 4W-2L-4D record in its final 10 matches to secure the fourth and final playoff hosting position in the Eastern Conference, one of its two losses in that 10-match stretch came in a 3-0 defeat to Tampa Bay Rowdies on the final day of the regular season. The loss snapped a five-match unbeaten streak for The Boys in Blue, marking the first time the side had conceded three or more goals since a pair of back-to-back losses in August. Indy conceded three or more goals on seven total occasions during the regular season, including a dramatic 3-3 draw at Beirne Stadium vs. Rhode Island FC. After conceding five goals in its last two matches, the focus for Indy will be returning to the defensive structure that held nine clean sheets in 2024, including a 1-0 win over RIFC the last time the two clubs met on Aug. 7. On the attack, Indy Eleven finished the regular season with two players scoring in double figures, as Jack Blake and Augustune Williams both ended their campaigns with ten goals. Williams exploded in the final stretch of the season, scoring five goals in two matches with a hat-trick vs. Miami FC (4-0) and a brace vs. Louisville City (2-2) early October. The matches marked his second and third multi-goal performances this year.

Rhode Island FC's 8-1 victory over Miami FC on the final day of the regular season set several club records. The win marked the largest margin of victory (seven goals) as well as the highest-scoring match (eight goals) in club history. It was also the highest-scoring win and largest margin of victory in the entire USL Championship in 2024. A club-record four players recorded multiple goal contributions on the night, highlighted by JJ Williams, who scored the club's first-ever hat trick in the first half. Williams also had an assist en route to taking home USL Championship Player of the Week honors, while Zackary Herivaux (two assists) was also selected to the Team of the Week. Noah Fuson (one goal, one assist) and Jojea Kwizera (one goal) also got a nod to the Team of the Week reserves. Fuson's assist was his league-leading 10th of the season, and his eighth goal involvement in his final five matches, earning him the USL Championship Golden Playmaker award. He finished as the only player in the league to record double-figure assists and led RIFC with 18 total goal involvements.

Rhode Island FC finished a historic inaugural regular season with a 12W-15D-7L record. The 15 draws set a single-season all-time USL Championship record, while the seven losses were the third fewest amongst the 24-team field. At home, RIFC lost just twice, with its last defeat in Smithfield coming 10 matches and nearly five months ago on June 8. In total, the Ocean State club is unbeaten in its last six matches heading into the postseason, with its last loss coming on Sept. 14. The impressive run marks the second-longest unbeaten streak of the season, behind only RIFC's eight-match spell without a loss from June 12-Aug. 3. That streak was ended by Indy Eleven in Indianapolis on Aug. 7. The loss was one of just three the club has sustained since June. The two clubs first battled to a dramatic 3-3 draw at Beirne Stadium on July 5.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.