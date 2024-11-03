Rhode Island FC Defeats Indy Eleven in First-Ever Playoff Match

November 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC celebrate a playoff goal vs. Indy Eleven

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - On top of a second-straight hat trick from JJ Williams, Rhode Island FC won its first-ever playoff match on Sunday, defeating Indy Eleven 3-2 at Michael A. Carroll Stadium. After going up 3-1, the Ocean State club was able to protect the narrow advantage from late Indy pressure, seeing out the win and setting up a date in the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

After possessing more than 60 percent of the ball through the opening 19 minutes, Rhode Island FC took an early lead after an Indy Eleven handball in front of goal gave the Ocean State club a penalty kick. Stepping up to the spot, JJ Williams powered the ball into the left side of the net, scoring his second spot kick in as many matches to put RIFC up 1-0.

In the 34th minute, Jack Blake sparked the Indy offense for the first time, testing Koke Vegas with a dangerous free kick that Vegas pushed out for a corner with a quick diving save. Unfortunately for Vegas, Indy capitalized on the resulting corner when Aodhan Quinn got on the end of a headed clearance, unleashing a powerful one-time effort from the top of the box that took a deflection to level the score.

Four minutes later, RIFC quickly responded when Noah Fuson dribbled through a group of Indy defenders before passing a ball across the face of goal to Williams. Battling through traffic just outside the six-yard box, Williams opened up a pocket of space, poking the ball past an outstretched Hunter Sulte with a close-range effort to retake the lead.

In the closing seconds of the first half, Aedan Stanley had a chance to equalize for Indy, drilling another low shot from the top of the box towards goal. After his initial effort was blocked, the RIFC defense cleaned up the follow-up shot, and the third and final rebound flew clear of the crossbar as RIFC protected its 2-1 advantage heading into the locker room.

RIFC came out firing in the second half when Noah Fuson rushed into the box less than two minutes in, getting on the end of a central ball and firing an open shot over the crossbar. As momentum continued to swing the way of the visitors throughout the half, Jojea Kwizera took off down the left wing and sent a dangerous cross into the box in the 52nd minute. Once again using his size to his advantage, Williams rose above everyone, powering a header into the back of the net to complete his second hat trick in the last two matches and give RIFC a 3-1 lead.

A few minutes later, second-half substitute Romario Williams thought he pulled back a second goal for Indy, but his header was flagged offside. Later in the half, Douglas Martinez got on the end of Quinn's cross and once again found the back of the net with a close-range header, this time staying onside as The Boys in Blue cut the deficit to one goal with 15 minutes to play in regulation.

Indy continued to push deep into the nine minutes of second-half stoppage time, and Romario Williams once again found space inside the box in the 90+7 minute. Sending a laser towards goal from an acrobatic scissor kick, Koke Vegas was quick to make the save, neutralizing the final chance of the match for the hosts as RIFC closed out its first-ever playoff win, 3-2.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will travel to No. 1 overall seed and 2024 USL Championship Players' Shield winners Louisville City FC for an Eastern Conference semifinal match on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. The location of Saturday's Official RIFC Watch Party will be announced soon.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - JJ Williams (Penalty), 19th minute: Williams drills home his second penalty kick in as many matches into the left side netting. IND 0, RI 1

IND - Aodhan Quinn, 34th minute: Quinn unleashes a powerful one-time effort from the top of the 18-yard box. IND 1, RI 1

RI - JJ Williams, 38th minute: Williams re-takes the lead with a close-range shot from the top of the six-yard box. IND 1, RI 2

RI - JJ Williams (Jojea Kwizera), 52nd minute: Williams heads home Kwizera's cross to complete his hat trick. IND 1, RI 3

IND - Douglas Martinez (Aodhan Quinn), 76th minute: Martinez finds the back of the net with a header. IND 2, RI 3

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The win over Indy Eleven was RIFC's first in three meetings with the Indiana club, and the second time netting three goals against The Boys in Blue.

RIFC is now unbeaten in its last seven matches, tallying four multi-goal performances and scoring 20 goals in the span.

JJ Williams' hat trick brought his 2024 total to nine goals, six of which have come in the last two matches.

Following the first-ever RIFC hat trick in last week's 8-1 win over Miami FC, Williams' first-half brace in Indy marked his second-straight match scoring multiple goals in the opening 45 minutes.

Williams is responsible for both of RIFC's converted penalty kicks this season, both of which have come in the last two matches.

Jojea Kwizera's assist to Williams' third goal was his sixth of 2024.

Rhode Island FC will now head to Louisville City FC for the Eastern Conference Semifinals as the only team in 18 matches to defeat LouCity at Lynn Family Stadium in 2024.

MAN OF THE MATCH: JJ Williams

